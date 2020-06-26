Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1111 E. Washington Ave. - Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath In Gilbert! - Lindsey & Elliot - CALL NOW! - BEAUTIFUL move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home with 2,031 sq. ft. conveniently located in the heart of Gilbert off of Lindsey & Elliot!

Beautiful interior paint, & new carpet, new ac unit! All appliances included! Close to Schools, Shopping, and more! This one won't last long at this price!



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



(RLNE2395207)