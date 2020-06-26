All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

1111 E. Washington Ave.

1111 East Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1111 East Washington Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Wind Drift

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1111 E. Washington Ave. - Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath In Gilbert! - Lindsey & Elliot - CALL NOW! - BEAUTIFUL move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home with 2,031 sq. ft. conveniently located in the heart of Gilbert off of Lindsey & Elliot!
Beautiful interior paint, & new carpet, new ac unit! All appliances included! Close to Schools, Shopping, and more! This one won't last long at this price!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE2395207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 E. Washington Ave. have any available units?
1111 E. Washington Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 E. Washington Ave. have?
Some of 1111 E. Washington Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 E. Washington Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1111 E. Washington Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 E. Washington Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 E. Washington Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1111 E. Washington Ave. offer parking?
No, 1111 E. Washington Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1111 E. Washington Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 E. Washington Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 E. Washington Ave. have a pool?
No, 1111 E. Washington Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1111 E. Washington Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1111 E. Washington Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 E. Washington Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 E. Washington Ave. has units with dishwashers.
