All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1035 West Olive Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1035 West Olive Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1035 West Olive Avenue

1035 West Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1035 West Olive Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this move in ready charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home with lots of upgrades! Conveniently located in Gilbert off of McQueen & Guadalupe! Newer exterior paint in 2015, vaulted ceilings, two tone interior paint, stunning pergo flooring, dual pane windows throughout! The Master Bedroom offers you a large walk-in closet, master bathroom with dual sinks. The cozy kitchen has an island, pantry, and is open to the family room that is perfect for entertaining and watching the game. You also have a formal living room with a dining area. The back yard has a nice covered patio, and low maintenance desert landscaping with mature trees. Close to parks and shopping, and all appliances are included! This one won't last long at this price!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 West Olive Avenue have any available units?
1035 West Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 West Olive Avenue have?
Some of 1035 West Olive Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 West Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1035 West Olive Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 West Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 West Olive Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1035 West Olive Avenue offer parking?
No, 1035 West Olive Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1035 West Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 West Olive Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 West Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 1035 West Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1035 West Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1035 West Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 West Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 West Olive Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College