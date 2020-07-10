All apartments in Gilbert
1032 S Harrington St

1032 South Harrington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1032 South Harrington Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ab0c60007 ----
Wonderful single level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Great open floor plan, with vaulted ceilings, tile in living areas, and all appliances included. Enjoy a backyard oasis complete with lush landscape, play pool and spa. Pool service included!!! Located close to Gilbert schools, shopping, dining, and NO HOA. **1 pet only, under 40 lbs on this one please**

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Dryer
Garage
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 S Harrington St have any available units?
1032 S Harrington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 S Harrington St have?
Some of 1032 S Harrington St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 S Harrington St currently offering any rent specials?
1032 S Harrington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 S Harrington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 S Harrington St is pet friendly.
Does 1032 S Harrington St offer parking?
Yes, 1032 S Harrington St offers parking.
Does 1032 S Harrington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1032 S Harrington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 S Harrington St have a pool?
Yes, 1032 S Harrington St has a pool.
Does 1032 S Harrington St have accessible units?
No, 1032 S Harrington St does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 S Harrington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 S Harrington St does not have units with dishwashers.

