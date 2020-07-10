1032 S Harrington St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ab0c60007 ----

Wonderful single level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Great open floor plan, with vaulted ceilings, tile in living areas, and all appliances included. Enjoy a backyard oasis complete with lush landscape, play pool and spa. Pool service included!!! Located close to Gilbert schools, shopping, dining, and NO HOA. **1 pet only, under 40 lbs on this one please**



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



Dryer

Garage

Pool