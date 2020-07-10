1032 S Harrington St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ab0c60007 ----
Wonderful single level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Great open floor plan, with vaulted ceilings, tile in living areas, and all appliances included. Enjoy a backyard oasis complete with lush landscape, play pool and spa. Pool service included!!! Located close to Gilbert schools, shopping, dining, and NO HOA. **1 pet only, under 40 lbs on this one please**
One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available
Dryer
Garage
Pool