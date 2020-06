Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

6 MONTH MIN/YEAR LEASE STARTING JUNE 1, 2020If you're looking for a resort lifestyle with breathtaking views, this is the home for you. Truly country club living at its finest, this custom built home is nestled on a hill in the pristine golf community of Firerock Country Club. Owners are snowbirds and leave the state in May. Don't miss out on enjoying this beautiful home while its available!