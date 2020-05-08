All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

9604 N Solitude Canyon

9604 North Solitude Canyon · (602) 432-9542
Location

9604 North Solitude Canyon, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Eagle Mountain

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$17,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4950 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
LIFESTYLE IS INCLUDED $5000/month June-Sept, 2020 with this spectacular Custom Home located Mountainside on the Eagle Mountain Golf Course, with unsurpassed Mountain & City Views. The entire home was remodeled & professionally decorated. Located in the Exclusive Guarded-Gate community of Eagle Mountain on the border of Scottsdale. This enchanting home features upstairs and downstairs split 4 Bedrooms & 4 1/2 Bathrooms & Sleeps 10 ppl. This home's luxury interiors, western decor, and views from every room to the Sparkling Fenced Swimming Pool and Golf Course is a vacation to be remembered. Appropriately named Solitude Canyon, this home is serene in it's surroundings. Location, Location, Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9604 N Solitude Canyon have any available units?
9604 N Solitude Canyon has a unit available for $17,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9604 N Solitude Canyon have?
Some of 9604 N Solitude Canyon's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9604 N Solitude Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
9604 N Solitude Canyon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9604 N Solitude Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 9604 N Solitude Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 9604 N Solitude Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 9604 N Solitude Canyon does offer parking.
Does 9604 N Solitude Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9604 N Solitude Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9604 N Solitude Canyon have a pool?
Yes, 9604 N Solitude Canyon has a pool.
Does 9604 N Solitude Canyon have accessible units?
No, 9604 N Solitude Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 9604 N Solitude Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9604 N Solitude Canyon has units with dishwashers.
Does 9604 N Solitude Canyon have units with air conditioning?
No, 9604 N Solitude Canyon does not have units with air conditioning.
