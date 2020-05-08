9604 N Solitude Canyon

Amenities

LIFESTYLE IS INCLUDED $5000/month June-Sept, 2020 with this spectacular Custom Home located Mountainside on the Eagle Mountain Golf Course, with unsurpassed Mountain & City Views. The entire home was remodeled & professionally decorated. Located in the Exclusive Guarded-Gate community of Eagle Mountain on the border of Scottsdale. This enchanting home features upstairs and downstairs split 4 Bedrooms & 4 1/2 Bathrooms & Sleeps 10 ppl. This home's luxury interiors, western decor, and views from every room to the Sparkling Fenced Swimming Pool and Golf Course is a vacation to be remembered. Appropriately named Solitude Canyon, this home is serene in it's surroundings. Location, Location, Location.