Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

9044 N Longfeather Road

9044 North Longfeather · No Longer Available
Location

9044 North Longfeather, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Eagle Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
** AVAILABLE 6/1/2020 - 11/15/2020 ** LEASED 2020-2021 Season. ** GORGEOUS 3 BR 2 BA HOME ON THE GOLF COURSE with incredible city lights and mountain views. GREAT ROOM floor plan. ** BACK YARD PARADISE WITH HEATED POOL ** Master/King, 2nd Bedroom/Queen, 3rd Bedroom is furnished with desk and 2 Twin beds. RENTAL INCLUDES: pool svc., yard svc., pest control. ** NOTE: Off-season rate $2,200/mo. applies May through October and does not include UTILITIES, Pool Maint. (tenant reimburses Landlord), Phone or Cable svc. ~~ NOTE: Seasonal Rate $4,500/mo. applies November through April includes utilities and services with a $150/mo. cap on gas usage. ** 4 month minimum rental during seasonal months **Property subject to 1.6% Rental Tax**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9044 N Longfeather Road have any available units?
9044 N Longfeather Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 9044 N Longfeather Road have?
Some of 9044 N Longfeather Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9044 N Longfeather Road currently offering any rent specials?
9044 N Longfeather Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9044 N Longfeather Road pet-friendly?
No, 9044 N Longfeather Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 9044 N Longfeather Road offer parking?
Yes, 9044 N Longfeather Road offers parking.
Does 9044 N Longfeather Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9044 N Longfeather Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9044 N Longfeather Road have a pool?
Yes, 9044 N Longfeather Road has a pool.
Does 9044 N Longfeather Road have accessible units?
No, 9044 N Longfeather Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9044 N Longfeather Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9044 N Longfeather Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9044 N Longfeather Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9044 N Longfeather Road does not have units with air conditioning.
