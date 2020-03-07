9044 N Longfeather Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

** AVAILABLE 4/20/2019 - 11/15/2019 ** LEASED 2020 Season. ** GORGEOUS 3 BR 2 BA HOME ON THE GOLF COURSE with incredible city lights and mountain views. GREAT ROOM floor plan. ** BACK YARD PARADISE WITH HEATED POOL ** Master/King, 2nd Bedroom/Queen, 3rd Bedroom is furnished with desk and 2 Twin beds. RENTAL INCLUDES: pool svc., yard svc., pest control. ** NOTE: Off-season rate $2,200/mo. applies May through October and does not include UTILITIES, Phone or Cable svc. ~~ NOTE: Seasonal Rate $4,500/mo. applies November through April includes utilities and services with a $150/mo. cap on gas usage. ** 4 month minimum rental during seasonal months **