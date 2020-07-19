16742 E GREENBRIER Lane

Amenities
Exquisite luxury single family home ready for immediate occupancy. This very private home sits on over an acre and overlooks Desert Canyon Golf Course with a full panoramic view of the mountains and the Fountain. This home features a gourmet kitchen, a wine cellar, a theatre room ready for your own media system along with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The inviting negative edge pool and spa are heated with an underground 500 gallon propane tank. Breathtaking views of Four Peaks. This home has beautiful features. No carpet. This is a must see!