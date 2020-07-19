All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16742 E GREENBRIER Lane

16742 E Greenbrier Ln · No Longer Available
Location

16742 E Greenbrier Ln, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Exquisite luxury single family home ready for immediate occupancy. This very private home sits on over an acre and overlooks Desert Canyon Golf Course with a full panoramic view of the mountains and the Fountain. This home features a gourmet kitchen, a wine cellar, a theatre room ready for your own media system along with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The inviting negative edge pool and spa are heated with an underground 500 gallon propane tank. Breathtaking views of Four Peaks. This home has beautiful features. No carpet. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16742 E GREENBRIER Lane have any available units?
16742 E GREENBRIER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16742 E GREENBRIER Lane have?
Some of 16742 E GREENBRIER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16742 E GREENBRIER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16742 E GREENBRIER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16742 E GREENBRIER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16742 E GREENBRIER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16742 E GREENBRIER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16742 E GREENBRIER Lane offers parking.
Does 16742 E GREENBRIER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16742 E GREENBRIER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16742 E GREENBRIER Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16742 E GREENBRIER Lane has a pool.
Does 16742 E GREENBRIER Lane have accessible units?
No, 16742 E GREENBRIER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16742 E GREENBRIER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16742 E GREENBRIER Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16742 E GREENBRIER Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16742 E GREENBRIER Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
