16742 E GREENBRIER Lane

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub media room

Exquisite luxury single family home ready for immediate occupancy. This very private home sits on over an acre and overlooks Desert Canyon Golf Course with a full panoramic view of the mountains and the Fountain. This home features a gourmet kitchen, a wine cellar, a theatre room ready for your own media system along with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The inviting negative edge pool and spa are heated with an underground 500 gallon propane tank. Breathtaking views of Four Peaks. This home has beautiful features. No carpet. This is a must see!