Fountain Hills, AZ
16430 N PALO VERDE Lane
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:59 AM

16430 N PALO VERDE Lane

16430 North Palo Verde Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16430 North Palo Verde Lane, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Outstanding home in serene location. Freshly painted, immaculate and ready for new occupant. All appliances are included: washer, dryer, refrigerator. Terrific kitchen with a large island with a separate prep sink! Separate formal dining room, living room plus an open airy family/great room. Soft water system, vaulted ceilings, decorator pot shelves, fans, covered patio and so much more! Huge backyard with beautiful views. Abundant storage in the home including an interior storage room with multiple closets, a large laundry room plus tremendous storage in the three car garage. Make this your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16430 N PALO VERDE Lane have any available units?
16430 N PALO VERDE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16430 N PALO VERDE Lane have?
Some of 16430 N PALO VERDE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16430 N PALO VERDE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16430 N PALO VERDE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16430 N PALO VERDE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16430 N PALO VERDE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16430 N PALO VERDE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16430 N PALO VERDE Lane offers parking.
Does 16430 N PALO VERDE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16430 N PALO VERDE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16430 N PALO VERDE Lane have a pool?
No, 16430 N PALO VERDE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16430 N PALO VERDE Lane have accessible units?
No, 16430 N PALO VERDE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16430 N PALO VERDE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16430 N PALO VERDE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16430 N PALO VERDE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16430 N PALO VERDE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
