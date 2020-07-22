16430 N PALO VERDE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Outstanding home in serene location. Freshly painted, immaculate and ready for new occupant. All appliances are included: washer, dryer, refrigerator. Terrific kitchen with a large island with a separate prep sink! Separate formal dining room, living room plus an open airy family/great room. Soft water system, vaulted ceilings, decorator pot shelves, fans, covered patio and so much more! Huge backyard with beautiful views. Abundant storage in the home including an interior storage room with multiple closets, a large laundry room plus tremendous storage in the three car garage. Make this your new home today!