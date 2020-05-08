15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom remodeled 2015. Hickory wood cabinets, granite counter tops, new tile flooring. Bath and kitchen fixtures replaced. New AC/Air handler installed. Cul de sac location on small hill with views.Breakfast bar, Stainless Refrigerator in kitchen, 2nd Refrig in large laundry room. Extra storage & washer and dryer in laundry.Views from front and the back of the house. Shutters in living room, family room and front bedrooms room. Standard 2 car garage. Lots of built in storage and work bench in garage. Large lot with small fenced area for children or pets.