All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:19 AM

15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N

15036 North Dogwood Lane · (623) 297-3501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

15036 North Dogwood Lane, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1662 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom remodeled 2015. Hickory wood cabinets, granite counter tops, new tile flooring. Bath and kitchen fixtures replaced. New AC/Air handler installed. Cul de sac location on small hill with views.Breakfast bar, Stainless Refrigerator in kitchen, 2nd Refrig in large laundry room. Extra storage & washer and dryer in laundry.Views from front and the back of the house. Shutters in living room, family room and front bedrooms room. Standard 2 car garage. Lots of built in storage and work bench in garage. Large lot with small fenced area for children or pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N have any available units?
15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N have?
Some of 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N does offer parking.
Does 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N have a pool?
No, 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N have accessible units?
No, 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15036 N DOGWOOD Lane N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountain Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity