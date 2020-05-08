13006 N MOUNTAINSIDE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Fully furnished vacation rental with the privacy of a home. This property offers 2 bedrooms with a den, 2 full bathrooms and a garage. 1 king bed in the master, 1 queen bed in the 2nd bedroom and a den for an office or for short term guests. New stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and over 2500 square feet of living with NO steps. large backyard with seating areas to enjoy the Arizona weather. Off season rates to be negotiated starting at $2,500 and with utility caps. Call for all the details. No pets please.