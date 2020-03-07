All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive

12414 North Desert Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

12414 North Desert Sage Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! This is a well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom fountain hills home with great views. This home is part of a duplex and features many upgrades including tile floors on main level, vaulted ceilings, large living room and separate dining area. Two bedrooms are on the first floor and the master is on the second level. Upgraded kitchen includes granite counter tops, breakfast bar, separate pantry, tile backsplash, refrigerator, ceramic top stove, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Amazing master suite includes private balcony with city views, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and private bathroom with double sinks. Enjoy the screened in back patio, two car garage and long private driveway. Full sized washing machine and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive have any available units?
12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive have?
Some of 12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive offers parking.
Does 12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive have a pool?
No, 12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive have accessible units?
No, 12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12414 N Desert Sage Dr Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountain Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College