Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bike storage carport cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments guest parking lobby online portal trash valet

Come visit us at Coronado Crossing, located in the heart of Price Corridor. We feature resort-style amenities and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, vaulted ceilings, over-sized patios and large windows. Enjoy shopping, fine restaurants and fantastic parks all within walking distance. Downtown Chandler and Chandler Fashion Center are just a short drive away. With access to both the 101 and 202, you'll experience the true meaning of convenience when you stay with us at Coronado Crossing Apartments.