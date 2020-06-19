All apartments in Catalina Foothills
Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:28 PM

6522 N FOOTHILLS DR

6522 North Foothills Drive · (520) 327-0009 ext. 109
Location

6522 North Foothills Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
The Foothills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6522 N FOOTHILLS DR · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1318 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Foothills Townhome - Situated near Sunrise and Swan in the beautiful Foothills Townhomes community, is a lovely 1,318 sf 2 bedroom, den, 2 bath townhome. This attractive mature landscaped townhome welcomes you into its light and airy great room which includes a beehive fireplace. The open floor plans affords you opportunity to entertain or just spread out and relax. The large living area flows into the dining area and into a fully equipped kitchen with a refrigerator w/icemaker. Sliding patio doors allows ample natural light and easy access to the covered patio. Spacious master bedroom and bath is great for unwinding at the end of the day. Relish the early evenings or weekends on your covered patio overlooking a beautiful desert landscape and delight in some of our local wildlife. AC and a double carport rounds out the amenities. The community provides water, sewer, trash, exterior maintenance, landscaping and a community pool. Great for a relaxing swim at the end of the day or just kick back and enjoy your weekends by the pool. This is a great location, close to fine dining, shopping and all Tucson has to offer. This enchanting home in the foothills, is ready for you to call it home.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Please contact our office to confirm pricing, availability and details at (520) 327-0009.

Tucson Realty & Trust Co. Management Services, L.L.C. complies fully with all federal and state Fair Housing laws.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2844125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6522 N FOOTHILLS DR have any available units?
6522 N FOOTHILLS DR has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6522 N FOOTHILLS DR have?
Some of 6522 N FOOTHILLS DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6522 N FOOTHILLS DR currently offering any rent specials?
6522 N FOOTHILLS DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6522 N FOOTHILLS DR pet-friendly?
No, 6522 N FOOTHILLS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 6522 N FOOTHILLS DR offer parking?
Yes, 6522 N FOOTHILLS DR does offer parking.
Does 6522 N FOOTHILLS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6522 N FOOTHILLS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6522 N FOOTHILLS DR have a pool?
Yes, 6522 N FOOTHILLS DR has a pool.
Does 6522 N FOOTHILLS DR have accessible units?
No, 6522 N FOOTHILLS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6522 N FOOTHILLS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6522 N FOOTHILLS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6522 N FOOTHILLS DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6522 N FOOTHILLS DR has units with air conditioning.
