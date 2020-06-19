6522 N FOOTHILLS DR

Amenities

Foothills Townhome - Situated near Sunrise and Swan in the beautiful Foothills Townhomes community, is a lovely 1,318 sf 2 bedroom, den, 2 bath townhome. This attractive mature landscaped townhome welcomes you into its light and airy great room which includes a beehive fireplace. The open floor plans affords you opportunity to entertain or just spread out and relax. The large living area flows into the dining area and into a fully equipped kitchen with a refrigerator w/icemaker. Sliding patio doors allows ample natural light and easy access to the covered patio. Spacious master bedroom and bath is great for unwinding at the end of the day. Relish the early evenings or weekends on your covered patio overlooking a beautiful desert landscape and delight in some of our local wildlife. AC and a double carport rounds out the amenities. The community provides water, sewer, trash, exterior maintenance, landscaping and a community pool. Great for a relaxing swim at the end of the day or just kick back and enjoy your weekends by the pool. This is a great location, close to fine dining, shopping and all Tucson has to offer. This enchanting home in the foothills, is ready for you to call it home.



No Pets Allowed



