Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
20674 W. Hamilton St.
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

20674 W. Hamilton St.

20674 West Hamilton Street · No Longer Available
Location

20674 West Hamilton Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Available 8/6/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***
Schedule to view this beautiful 3 bedroom with 2 baths. Craftsman style home facing
an open green belt - sit back and relax from your front porch and enjoy the views. Upgraded
kitchen 42" staggered cabinets, upgraded granite counters, breakfast bar, and pantry. Spacious
master bedroom and huge ensuite with a centered vanity area. The 3rd bedroom has french doors and
could be used as a bedroom/Den/Office space. The home offers many upgrades such as epoxy garage
floor, 18" diagonal tile flooring in all the right places. Come experience the small town living in Verrado and
hang-out on the main street district.
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20674 W. Hamilton St. have any available units?
20674 W. Hamilton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20674 W. Hamilton St. have?
Some of 20674 W. Hamilton St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20674 W. Hamilton St. currently offering any rent specials?
20674 W. Hamilton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20674 W. Hamilton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20674 W. Hamilton St. is pet friendly.
Does 20674 W. Hamilton St. offer parking?
Yes, 20674 W. Hamilton St. offers parking.
Does 20674 W. Hamilton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20674 W. Hamilton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20674 W. Hamilton St. have a pool?
Yes, 20674 W. Hamilton St. has a pool.
Does 20674 W. Hamilton St. have accessible units?
No, 20674 W. Hamilton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20674 W. Hamilton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20674 W. Hamilton St. has units with dishwashers.
