20674 W. Hamilton St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Available 8/6/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***

Schedule to view this beautiful 3 bedroom with 2 baths. Craftsman style home facing

an open green belt - sit back and relax from your front porch and enjoy the views. Upgraded

kitchen 42" staggered cabinets, upgraded granite counters, breakfast bar, and pantry. Spacious

master bedroom and huge ensuite with a centered vanity area. The 3rd bedroom has french doors and

could be used as a bedroom/Den/Office space. The home offers many upgrades such as epoxy garage

floor, 18" diagonal tile flooring in all the right places. Come experience the small town living in Verrado and

hang-out on the main street district.

To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent