20674 W. Hamilton St.

Amenities
***Available 8/6/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***
Schedule to view this beautiful 3 bedroom with 2 baths. Craftsman style home facing
an open green belt - sit back and relax from your front porch and enjoy the views. Upgraded
kitchen 42" staggered cabinets, upgraded granite counters, breakfast bar, and pantry. Spacious
master bedroom and huge ensuite with a centered vanity area. The 3rd bedroom has french doors and
could be used as a bedroom/Den/Office space. The home offers many upgrades such as epoxy garage
floor, 18" diagonal tile flooring in all the right places. Come experience the small town living in Verrado and
hang-out on the main street district.
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent