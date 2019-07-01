All apartments in Buckeye
20653 W Grandview Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

20653 W Grandview Dr

20653 West Grandview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20653 West Grandview Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
***Available 7/8/2019*No Short-Term Leasing*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants***
Amazing 4 Bed 3 Bath home in Verrado! Open kitchen with plenty of counter space, breakfast bar, huge pantry, and gas range. Enjoy the quaint formal living room that leads to your formal dining room and greets your private courtyard. Large family room perfect for your oversized furniture. Bring your toys for this tandem 3 car garage. Perfect location for a growing family, fabulous community with tons of amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20653 W Grandview Dr have any available units?
20653 W Grandview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20653 W Grandview Dr have?
Some of 20653 W Grandview Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20653 W Grandview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20653 W Grandview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20653 W Grandview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20653 W Grandview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20653 W Grandview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20653 W Grandview Dr offers parking.
Does 20653 W Grandview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20653 W Grandview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20653 W Grandview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 20653 W Grandview Dr has a pool.
Does 20653 W Grandview Dr have accessible units?
No, 20653 W Grandview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20653 W Grandview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20653 W Grandview Dr has units with dishwashers.
