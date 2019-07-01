20653 W Grandview Dr

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

***Available 7/8/2019*No Short-Term Leasing*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants***

Amazing 4 Bed 3 Bath home in Verrado! Open kitchen with plenty of counter space, breakfast bar, huge pantry, and gas range. Enjoy the quaint formal living room that leads to your formal dining room and greets your private courtyard. Large family room perfect for your oversized furniture. Bring your toys for this tandem 3 car garage. Perfect location for a growing family, fabulous community with tons of amenities.