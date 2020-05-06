All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

658 South 223rd Lane

658 South 223rd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

658 South 223rd Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
658 South 223rd Lane Available 05/08/20 Let's Go for a Swim! Huge 4B/3B Avail Now! Ask about our Move In Discounts* - Welcome home to this gorgeous two-story 4 bedroom, 3 baths and over 2,200+ SF of living space on the golf course. Home features flowing tile flooring, large great room, bedroom and bathroom downstairs, laundry room with built-in storage cabinets. Open kitchen with abundance of cabinets, black appliances, breakfast bar, pantry, and built-in microwave. Huge upstairs loft area, plush carpets in the spacious bedrooms, master with private suite and walk-in closet. Large backyard with covered patio, sparkling pool and lots of space. Don't miss out! Schedule a showing today!

(RLNE5755434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 658 South 223rd Lane have any available units?
658 South 223rd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 658 South 223rd Lane have?
Some of 658 South 223rd Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 658 South 223rd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
658 South 223rd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 658 South 223rd Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 658 South 223rd Lane is pet friendly.
Does 658 South 223rd Lane offer parking?
Yes, 658 South 223rd Lane offers parking.
Does 658 South 223rd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 658 South 223rd Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 658 South 223rd Lane have a pool?
Yes, 658 South 223rd Lane has a pool.
Does 658 South 223rd Lane have accessible units?
No, 658 South 223rd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 658 South 223rd Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 658 South 223rd Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

