Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

658 South 223rd Lane Available 05/08/20 Let's Go for a Swim! Huge 4B/3B Avail Now! Ask about our Move In Discounts* - Welcome home to this gorgeous two-story 4 bedroom, 3 baths and over 2,200+ SF of living space on the golf course. Home features flowing tile flooring, large great room, bedroom and bathroom downstairs, laundry room with built-in storage cabinets. Open kitchen with abundance of cabinets, black appliances, breakfast bar, pantry, and built-in microwave. Huge upstairs loft area, plush carpets in the spacious bedrooms, master with private suite and walk-in closet. Large backyard with covered patio, sparkling pool and lots of space. Don't miss out! Schedule a showing today!



(RLNE5755434)