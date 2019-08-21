All apartments in Buckeye
517 South 198th Avenue

517 South 198th Avenue
Location

517 South 198th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This is a 2476 sq ft home built in 2019. It has a fresh, clean look with plenty of incoming light. 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Open concept Kitchen, Dining Room, and Great Room. Flooring is wood like tile with carpet in bedrooms. Appliances include Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dish Washer, Microwave, Whole house water softener system, and a water purifier at kitchen sink. Connection for Cable, Telephone, and Internet is available. Covered Patio. Enclosed backyard with side gate. 3 Car Tandem Garage. Very low maintenance inside and out. No pets and No smoking. Near Jackrabbit and Blue Horizon Parkway South, just off of Interstate 10. Month to month rental. Please TXT to schedule a showing or for more information. SERIOUS RENTERS ONLY! No solicitors 408-600-8718. Available August 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 South 198th Avenue have any available units?
517 South 198th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 South 198th Avenue have?
Some of 517 South 198th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 South 198th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
517 South 198th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 South 198th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 517 South 198th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 517 South 198th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 517 South 198th Avenue offers parking.
Does 517 South 198th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 South 198th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 South 198th Avenue have a pool?
No, 517 South 198th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 517 South 198th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 517 South 198th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 517 South 198th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 South 198th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
