Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy the 55+ lifestyle in this beautifully decorated furnished home in Victory at Verrado, facing Colina Park, on a corner lot. Just bring clothes and food. This home is has all of the upgrades with SS appliances, granite countertops, gorgeous polished tile floors, and decorated like a model. SOLAR included. Must see to believe.