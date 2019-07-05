All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 4654 N 209th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
4654 N 209th Avenue
Last updated July 5 2019 at 2:20 PM

4654 N 209th Avenue

4654 North 209th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4654 North 209th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful single level home located in the active adult community of Victory at Verrado. This 1593 sq ft home sits on a premium wide lot with beautiful views of the golf course and White Tank Mountains. Features of this 2 bed, 2 bath home and a den include: tile flooring throughout the house, surround sound in great room and covered patio, stainless steel appliances, wall oven and microwave, a gas cooktop, a side-by-side refrigerator, granite countertops, ceiling fans, reverse osmosis system, cabinet pull-out shelves, plantation shutters, tile shower surrounds, a welcoming large front porch, a tankless water heater and a water softener system. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4654 N 209th Avenue have any available units?
4654 N 209th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 4654 N 209th Avenue have?
Some of 4654 N 209th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4654 N 209th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4654 N 209th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4654 N 209th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4654 N 209th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 4654 N 209th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4654 N 209th Avenue offers parking.
Does 4654 N 209th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4654 N 209th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4654 N 209th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4654 N 209th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4654 N 209th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4654 N 209th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4654 N 209th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4654 N 209th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolsBuckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Buckeye Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College