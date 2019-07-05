4654 N 209th Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful single level home located in the active adult community of Victory at Verrado. This 1593 sq ft home sits on a premium wide lot with beautiful views of the golf course and White Tank Mountains. Features of this 2 bed, 2 bath home and a den include: tile flooring throughout the house, surround sound in great room and covered patio, stainless steel appliances, wall oven and microwave, a gas cooktop, a side-by-side refrigerator, granite countertops, ceiling fans, reverse osmosis system, cabinet pull-out shelves, plantation shutters, tile shower surrounds, a welcoming large front porch, a tankless water heater and a water softener system. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.