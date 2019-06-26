3650 N 306th Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

Great sq ft and a quality home for the price! - This 4 bedroom home is in the Tartesso development and only one year old. It's never been leased before! Great neighborhood with a park just blocks down the street, splash pad, and a sports complex with the splash pad. The home has lots of tile throughout (except bedrooms), an XXL laundry room, and a den in addition to the 4 bedrooms. You'll love the kitchen and it's upgrades which include SS appliances, a gas range, and QUARTZ counters. Oversized bedrooms and a double vanity in the master as well! $1550 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee if the owner approves your one small dog, $10 mthly admin fee, Buckeye rental tax of 2%



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4929577)