All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 3650 N 306th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
3650 N 306th Lane
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

3650 N 306th Lane

3650 N 306th Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3650 N 306th Ln, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Great sq ft and a quality home for the price! - This 4 bedroom home is in the Tartesso development and only one year old. It's never been leased before! Great neighborhood with a park just blocks down the street, splash pad, and a sports complex with the splash pad. The home has lots of tile throughout (except bedrooms), an XXL laundry room, and a den in addition to the 4 bedrooms. You'll love the kitchen and it's upgrades which include SS appliances, a gas range, and QUARTZ counters. Oversized bedrooms and a double vanity in the master as well! $1550 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee if the owner approves your one small dog, $10 mthly admin fee, Buckeye rental tax of 2%

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4929577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 N 306th Lane have any available units?
3650 N 306th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 N 306th Lane have?
Some of 3650 N 306th Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 N 306th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3650 N 306th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 N 306th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3650 N 306th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3650 N 306th Lane offer parking?
No, 3650 N 306th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3650 N 306th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3650 N 306th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 N 306th Lane have a pool?
No, 3650 N 306th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3650 N 306th Lane have accessible units?
No, 3650 N 306th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 N 306th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 N 306th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College