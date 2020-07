25604 W Magnolia St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**JUST REMODELED!!** **ALL NEW PAINT** **ALL NEW FLOORING** **REFINISHED KITCHEN CABINETS** **BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, RANGE/OVEN, BUILT IN MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER** **BRAND NEW WASHER AND DRYER** 4 Bedroom + Den + 2 bath single level. Kitchen features granite counters, upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave, breakfast bar and dining room. Split floor plan. Wood-looking vinyl plank flooring throughout, carpet in the bedrooms. Master suite features walk-in closet, separate tub and shower, dual sinks, private toilet room, master walk-in closet. Call now to view! This home will not last long!!