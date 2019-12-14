25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

his Is The One! Great Rental Property Ready For Move In- Very Private Backyard With No One Behind*Brand New Tile in Great Room*Home Features Newer Carpet/Pad*Newer Paint Throughout* No Wasted Space With The Great Room Floor Plan*Tile Flooring*Huge Backyard All Appliances With Property-Won't Last Long! Close To Park* Washer & Dryer Included!! NO PETS !