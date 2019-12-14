All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S

25255 West Parkside Lane South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

25255 West Parkside Lane South, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
his Is The One! Great Rental Property Ready For Move In- Very Private Backyard With No One Behind*Brand New Tile in Great Room*Home Features Newer Carpet/Pad*Newer Paint Throughout* No Wasted Space With The Great Room Floor Plan*Tile Flooring*Huge Backyard All Appliances With Property-Won't Last Long! Close To Park* Washer & Dryer Included!! NO PETS !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S have any available units?
25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S have?
Some of 25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S currently offering any rent specials?
25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S pet-friendly?
No, 25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S offer parking?
Yes, 25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S offers parking.
Does 25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S have a pool?
No, 25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S does not have a pool.
Does 25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S have accessible units?
No, 25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S does not have accessible units.
Does 25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College