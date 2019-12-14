25255 W PARKSIDE Lane S

his Is The One! Great Rental Property Ready For Move In- Very Private Backyard With No One Behind*Brand New Tile in Great Room*Home Features Newer Carpet/Pad*Newer Paint Throughout* No Wasted Space With The Great Room Floor Plan*Tile Flooring*Huge Backyard All Appliances With Property-Won't Last Long! Close To Park* Washer & Dryer Included!! NO PETS !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
