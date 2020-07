Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

This Move-In ready home is priced to move quickly! The spacious living room is made for entertaining; 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a bonus den/office- plenty of room for the entire family and all on a single level. The eat-in kitchen has upgraded wood flooring and all appliances! Look through the kitchen slider to find the inviting back yard; complete with with a private pool for your enjoyment! This one WILL go fast- apply now!