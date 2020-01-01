All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

24805 W ROSITA Avenue

24805 West Rosita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

24805 West Rosita Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Rancho Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Buckeye bungalow available now! This single story charmer offers tons of space all on one level - open concept living with well appointed kitchen featuring gorgeous cabinets, oversized breakfast bar and separate dining space. 4 large bedrooms with ample closet space - master features overhead built ins and private en-suite has dual vanity and large soaking tub. Low maintenance back yard has a covered patio-- excellent home in a fantastic location. Available NOW - schedule your tour and apply NOW! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $2991.25, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24805 W ROSITA Avenue have any available units?
24805 W ROSITA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 24805 W ROSITA Avenue have?
Some of 24805 W ROSITA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24805 W ROSITA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24805 W ROSITA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24805 W ROSITA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 24805 W ROSITA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 24805 W ROSITA Avenue offer parking?
No, 24805 W ROSITA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 24805 W ROSITA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24805 W ROSITA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24805 W ROSITA Avenue have a pool?
No, 24805 W ROSITA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24805 W ROSITA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24805 W ROSITA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24805 W ROSITA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24805 W ROSITA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

