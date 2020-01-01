24805 W ROSITA Avenue

Amenities

Cozy Buckeye bungalow available now! This single story charmer offers tons of space all on one level - open concept living with well appointed kitchen featuring gorgeous cabinets, oversized breakfast bar and separate dining space. 4 large bedrooms with ample closet space - master features overhead built ins and private en-suite has dual vanity and large soaking tub. Low maintenance back yard has a covered patio-- excellent home in a fantastic location. Available NOW - schedule your tour and apply NOW! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $2991.25, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included