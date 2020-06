23865 W LASSO Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL 4 BED 3 FULL BATH WITH ALL BLACK APPLIANCES, EXTENDED CHERRY CABS, KITCHEN ISLAND, FRESH PAINTED, NEW CARPET, TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES, ALL NEW WINDOW BLINDS T/O, CEILING FANS, & NICE, EASY LANDSCAPING FRONT & BACK. LARGE GREAT ROOM OFF KITCHEN; SEPARATE FORMAL DINING/LIVING AREA. ONE BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS W/ ITS OWN FULL BATH OR CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE, LOFT AREA FOR KIDS PLAY OR COMPUTER AREA. HOME BACKS TO WASH (NO HOME BEHIND) FOR LOTS OF PRIVACY. WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED ONCE REPAIRS ARE COMPLETED AND BEFORE MOVE-IN. IT'S PRICED TO MOVE, SO DON'T WAIT. LOOKING FOR GOOD EMPLOYMENT & REFERENCES, AND SOLID RENTAL HISTORY. THIS HOME IS CLEAN, SHARP, & MOVE-IN READY!