patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace game room

Welcome to this 4 Bed, 3 Bath home. Home is conveniently located within minutes of the 10 freeway. Home features 3 bedrooms upstairs including the master and 1 bedroom down stairs. Has a large loft with wood flooring upstairs to have as a potential game room. The home also has a RV Gate. Renter and Agent to verify all pertinent information. Home has been recently painted inside, new tile, vinyl and carpet flooring.