21379 West Mule Deer Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Apply Today and if you do not like the home we will refund your deposit. The home is currently occupied. Will be available the first week of Feb.

Upgraded with a great room floor plan. Eat in kitchen with smooth top stove, built-in microwave, & breakfast bar. Upgraded carpet throughout, vaulted ceilings & ceiling fans. Walking distance to shopping centers, movies, & restaurants. Close to elementary school, I-10,, & more!



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent,

$45 application fee per adult,

$300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions, no Large Dogs),

$30 Monthly Pet Rent (If Applicable)

$300 Cleaning Fee Refundable

$250 One time Management Fee,

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.),

City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city.

$10 Renters Insurance.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.