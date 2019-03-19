All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21379 West Mule Deer Way

21379 West Mule Deer Way · No Longer Available
Location

21379 West Mule Deer Way, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply Today and if you do not like the home we will refund your deposit. The home is currently occupied. Will be available the first week of Feb.
Upgraded with a great room floor plan. Eat in kitchen with smooth top stove, built-in microwave, & breakfast bar. Upgraded carpet throughout, vaulted ceilings & ceiling fans. Walking distance to shopping centers, movies, & restaurants. Close to elementary school, I-10,, & more!

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent,
$45 application fee per adult,
$300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions, no Large Dogs),
$30 Monthly Pet Rent (If Applicable)
$300 Cleaning Fee Refundable
$250 One time Management Fee,
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.),
City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city.
$10 Renters Insurance.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21379 West Mule Deer Way have any available units?
21379 West Mule Deer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21379 West Mule Deer Way have?
Some of 21379 West Mule Deer Way's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21379 West Mule Deer Way currently offering any rent specials?
21379 West Mule Deer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21379 West Mule Deer Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 21379 West Mule Deer Way is pet friendly.
Does 21379 West Mule Deer Way offer parking?
No, 21379 West Mule Deer Way does not offer parking.
Does 21379 West Mule Deer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21379 West Mule Deer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21379 West Mule Deer Way have a pool?
No, 21379 West Mule Deer Way does not have a pool.
Does 21379 West Mule Deer Way have accessible units?
No, 21379 West Mule Deer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21379 West Mule Deer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 21379 West Mule Deer Way does not have units with dishwashers.

