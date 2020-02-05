All apartments in Buckeye
20694 W Founder Cir
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:48 AM

20694 W Founder Cir

20694 N Founder Cir · No Longer Available
Location

20694 N Founder Cir, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
***Available 2/12/2020**No Short-Term Leasing***
Enjoy the breath taking mountain views while pool side in this lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Monterey home. This UNFURNISHED single story home offers tile throughout, split floor plan, oversized laundry room, fireplace, private paved courtyard, and ceiling fans in every room. In the kitchen you will find granite countertops, gas stove, and black appliances. Out back you will enjoy the fresh air lounging on the extended back patio or taking a dip in your own private pool or spa. Access to community pools, Pool service included with home.
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20694 W Founder Cir have any available units?
20694 W Founder Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20694 W Founder Cir have?
Some of 20694 W Founder Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20694 W Founder Cir currently offering any rent specials?
20694 W Founder Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20694 W Founder Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 20694 W Founder Cir is pet friendly.
Does 20694 W Founder Cir offer parking?
Yes, 20694 W Founder Cir offers parking.
Does 20694 W Founder Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20694 W Founder Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20694 W Founder Cir have a pool?
Yes, 20694 W Founder Cir has a pool.
Does 20694 W Founder Cir have accessible units?
No, 20694 W Founder Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 20694 W Founder Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20694 W Founder Cir has units with dishwashers.
