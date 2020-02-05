20694 W Founder Cir

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

***Available 2/12/2020**No Short-Term Leasing***

Enjoy the breath taking mountain views while pool side in this lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Monterey home. This UNFURNISHED single story home offers tile throughout, split floor plan, oversized laundry room, fireplace, private paved courtyard, and ceiling fans in every room. In the kitchen you will find granite countertops, gas stove, and black appliances. Out back you will enjoy the fresh air lounging on the extended back patio or taking a dip in your own private pool or spa. Access to community pools, Pool service included with home.

To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.