20437 W LEGEND Trail

Former Taylor Morrison model home ready now! Fully Landscaped front and backyard! This brand new never lived in home has a welcoming feeling with it's inviting porch spanning the front of the home. This home captures the popular white and grey tones with white shaker style cabinets, apron sink and grey plank style tile flooring throughout all main areas. The spacious walk in shower has tile surrounds from floor to ceiling and so much more! Enjoy the wonderful community amenities that Verrado has to offer: excelling schools, community pools, gym, walking & biking trails, golf courses, neighborhood parks, quaint hometown feel with businesses and restaurants.