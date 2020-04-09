All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 20437 W LEGEND Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
20437 W LEGEND Trail
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:47 PM

20437 W LEGEND Trail

20437 West Legend Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20437 West Legend Trail, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Former Taylor Morrison model home ready now! Fully Landscaped front and backyard! This brand new never lived in home has a welcoming feeling with it's inviting porch spanning the front of the home. This home captures the popular white and grey tones with white shaker style cabinets, apron sink and grey plank style tile flooring throughout all main areas. The spacious walk in shower has tile surrounds from floor to ceiling and so much more! Enjoy the wonderful community amenities that Verrado has to offer: excelling schools, community pools, gym, walking & biking trails, golf courses, neighborhood parks, quaint hometown feel with businesses and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20437 W LEGEND Trail have any available units?
20437 W LEGEND Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20437 W LEGEND Trail have?
Some of 20437 W LEGEND Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20437 W LEGEND Trail currently offering any rent specials?
20437 W LEGEND Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20437 W LEGEND Trail pet-friendly?
No, 20437 W LEGEND Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 20437 W LEGEND Trail offer parking?
Yes, 20437 W LEGEND Trail offers parking.
Does 20437 W LEGEND Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20437 W LEGEND Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20437 W LEGEND Trail have a pool?
Yes, 20437 W LEGEND Trail has a pool.
Does 20437 W LEGEND Trail have accessible units?
No, 20437 W LEGEND Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 20437 W LEGEND Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20437 W LEGEND Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College