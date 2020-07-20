All apartments in Anthem
40909 N COLUMBIA Trail

40909 North Columbia Trail · No Longer Available
Location

40909 North Columbia Trail, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
IMMACULATE 10+++ HOME w/BRAND-NEW-FEEL~4 bd + loft, 3.5 bath home~ALL-HARD-SURFACE-TILED entire 1st floor~Entry leads you to formal living/dining rooms~Living room has full size media niche~Adjacent is OPEN/LARGE kitchen w/island, lots of cabinets & NEWER WHIRLPOOL STAINLESS APPLIANCES~Separate breakfast room & FAMILY GREATROOM in kitchen view~1st floor laundry & powder rm~Two-stair cases lead to long hallway w/loft at one end & 4th bedroom at other~Master suite features NEWER blinds, flooring, plumbing fixtures and HUGE closet~ALL bedrooms have NEWER CEILING FANS, PAINT & CARPET~2nd floor features two full-size bathrooms~Backyard has covered patio, flagstone, built-in BBQ, Ramada & mature beautiful shad-trees~SOLAR SCREENS~NO DISAPPOINTMENTS HERE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40909 N COLUMBIA Trail have any available units?
40909 N COLUMBIA Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 40909 N COLUMBIA Trail have?
Some of 40909 N COLUMBIA Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40909 N COLUMBIA Trail currently offering any rent specials?
40909 N COLUMBIA Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40909 N COLUMBIA Trail pet-friendly?
No, 40909 N COLUMBIA Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 40909 N COLUMBIA Trail offer parking?
Yes, 40909 N COLUMBIA Trail offers parking.
Does 40909 N COLUMBIA Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40909 N COLUMBIA Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40909 N COLUMBIA Trail have a pool?
Yes, 40909 N COLUMBIA Trail has a pool.
Does 40909 N COLUMBIA Trail have accessible units?
No, 40909 N COLUMBIA Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 40909 N COLUMBIA Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40909 N COLUMBIA Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 40909 N COLUMBIA Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 40909 N COLUMBIA Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
