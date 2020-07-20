40909 N COLUMBIA Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

IMMACULATE 10+++ HOME w/BRAND-NEW-FEEL~4 bd + loft, 3.5 bath home~ALL-HARD-SURFACE-TILED entire 1st floor~Entry leads you to formal living/dining rooms~Living room has full size media niche~Adjacent is OPEN/LARGE kitchen w/island, lots of cabinets & NEWER WHIRLPOOL STAINLESS APPLIANCES~Separate breakfast room & FAMILY GREATROOM in kitchen view~1st floor laundry & powder rm~Two-stair cases lead to long hallway w/loft at one end & 4th bedroom at other~Master suite features NEWER blinds, flooring, plumbing fixtures and HUGE closet~ALL bedrooms have NEWER CEILING FANS, PAINT & CARPET~2nd floor features two full-size bathrooms~Backyard has covered patio, flagstone, built-in BBQ, Ramada & mature beautiful shad-trees~SOLAR SCREENS~NO DISAPPOINTMENTS HERE!