Sherwood, AR
6600 Ridgemist Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

6600 Ridgemist Lane

6600 Ridgemist Lane · (800) 314-4490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6600 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR 72117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6600 Ridgemist Lane · Avail. Jul 10

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6600 Ridgemist Lane Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on July 10th!

This cute three bedroom, two bath rental home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment.The home features a fantastic open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank in the main living areas, perfect for any kind of activity. Elegant Brick exterior with a rear load garage for optimal use of living space. Do you have pets? We are PET FRIENDLY!!

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you could get $200 off your first months Rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE3928598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Ridgemist Lane have any available units?
6600 Ridgemist Lane has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6600 Ridgemist Lane have?
Some of 6600 Ridgemist Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 Ridgemist Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Ridgemist Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Ridgemist Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6600 Ridgemist Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6600 Ridgemist Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6600 Ridgemist Lane does offer parking.
Does 6600 Ridgemist Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 Ridgemist Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Ridgemist Lane have a pool?
No, 6600 Ridgemist Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6600 Ridgemist Lane have accessible units?
No, 6600 Ridgemist Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Ridgemist Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6600 Ridgemist Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6600 Ridgemist Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6600 Ridgemist Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
