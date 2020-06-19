Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6600 Ridgemist Lane Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view on July 10th!



This cute three bedroom, two bath rental home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment.The home features a fantastic open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank in the main living areas, perfect for any kind of activity. Elegant Brick exterior with a rear load garage for optimal use of living space. Do you have pets? We are PET FRIENDLY!!



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you could get $200 off your first months Rent!



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE3928598)