All apartments in Rogers
Find more places like 2901 S 4th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rogers, AR
/
2901 S 4th ST
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2901 S 4th ST
2901 S 4th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2901 S 4th St, Rogers, AR 72758
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home will be ready in July for rent. Rogers school district. Call to schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2901 S 4th ST have any available units?
2901 S 4th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rogers, AR
.
How much is rent in Rogers, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rogers Rent Report
.
Is 2901 S 4th ST currently offering any rent specials?
2901 S 4th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 S 4th ST pet-friendly?
No, 2901 S 4th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rogers
.
Does 2901 S 4th ST offer parking?
Yes, 2901 S 4th ST does offer parking.
Does 2901 S 4th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 S 4th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 S 4th ST have a pool?
No, 2901 S 4th ST does not have a pool.
Does 2901 S 4th ST have accessible units?
No, 2901 S 4th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 S 4th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 S 4th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 S 4th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2901 S 4th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
