Apartment List
/
AR
/
rogers
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

128 Apartments for rent in Rogers, AR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rogers apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
23 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$857
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1513 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
5 Units Available
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
13 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Apple Spur
3001 N 17th ST
3001 N 17th St, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2126 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom house ready to welcome your family home! Enjoy the privacy this house offers with a split floor pan and fully fenced in backyard! This home has the luxuries of granite counter tops, walk in pantry, eat in kitchen, seperate dining

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1714 S M ST
1714 South M Street, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1208 sqft
Great space in this 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in East Rogers. Home includes 1 car garage and fenced yard.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
308 S 11th PL
308 South 11th Place, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1472 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath 4-plex in Rogers. Home has lovely open living area and has vinyl plank flooring thru main living area and one bedroom, carpet in 1 bedroom. One car garage. Lawn care is included.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pinnacle Country Club
6 La Quinta CT
6 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1428 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, gas fireplace and hardwood flooring.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6205 S 39th ST
6205 South 39th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1874 sqft
Amazing Location! Direct access onto the Greenway Trails from the neighborhood sidewalks! Just down from the new Rogers Fairview Elementary school, Promenade shopping mall, Target, Restaurant Row, and much more! This home has been a one family home

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
620 N 6th ST
620 North 6th Street, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$550
650 sqft
Hard to find one bedroom apartment. Ground floor. Great central location with easy access to Post Office, downtown Rogers, shopping, and employers.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6117 S 39th Street
6117 South 39th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
6117 S 39th Street Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath modern style home minutes from the AMP and I-49 !! - Three bedroom two bath home. Modern style home with a nice cozy covered back porch and fenced in yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pinnacle Country Club
83 W Champions BLVD
83 Champions Boulevard, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4100 sqft
FABULOUS GOLF FRONT HOME IN THE PRESTIGIOUS PINNACLE COUNTRY CLUB! FULLY REMODELED, THIS 3 BEDROOM/3 FULL & 2 HALF BATH LUXURY HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS AND OVERLOOKS PINNACLE’S 2ND GREEN WITH 3 FAIRWAYS COMING TOGETHER CREATING

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
817 Kara LN
817 East Kara Lane, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1282 sqft
A 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage just minutes from town and shopping. Open living, tile flooring through out, & large fenced yard for privacy. Pets negotiable with additional deposit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5723 Stoney Brook RD
5723 Stoney Brook Road, Rogers, AR
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4398 sqft
Beautiful space for office or a home. Excellent location near Pinnacle Hills Promenade. It is close to shopping, restaurants and I -49. Zoned Commercial. $15.00 NNN Lease. 5 Offices, 3.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6113 W Pleasant DR
6113 Pleasant Drive, Rogers, AR
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3612 sqft
Hard to find 5 bedroom, 4 bath brick home with over 3600 sq ft in Champions Estates.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
913 LaFayette ST
913 Lafayette Street, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1680 sqft
Lawn care provided. Additional $25 / month for 6 month lease term.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Plantation
413 Marietta CT
413 Marietta Court, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1265 sqft
3 bed & 2 bath duplex in Rogers with fenced yard and attached garage!

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
608 N 3rd ST
608 North 3rd Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1529 sqft
3 bed & 2 bath house with one bedroom guest house above the garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Peaks
2731 Kilimanjaro WY
2731 West Kilimanjaro Way, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1550 sqft
Brand New Executive Rentals in the heart of NWA close to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, all appliances, nice back patio for entertaining, great floorplan with many upgrades.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5106 W Stone Manor DR
5106 South Stone Manor, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1258 sqft
This is the real deal! A great & convenient location with modern decor and great furniture! Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathroom home with attached 2 car deep garage now available for renting.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Peaks
2729 Kilimanjaro WY
2729 West Kilimanjaro Way, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1550 sqft
Nice Executive Rentals in the heart of NWA close to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Peaks
2735 Kilimanjaro WY
2735 West Kilimanjaro Way, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1550 sqft
Executive Rental in prime location in Northwest Arkansas! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open floor plan. Includes stainless appliances, carpet and tile flooring, pantry and large master bath. 2 car garage. Back patio.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Apple Spur
3402 Hemlock ST
3402 West Hemlock Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1653 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath all-brick home in Cambridge Park subdivision. NEW FAUX-WOOD FLOOR IN LIVING ROOM AND NEW CARPET in bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining room, breakfast nook & bathrooms. Ceiling fans throughout, blinds, many windows.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
407 39th PL
407 North 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Brick home in Forest Park with nice HARDWOOD floors in living room, dining/bonus room, master bedroom and hallway. Recently-new carpet in 3 bedrooms. Center island and lots of storage in kitchen, open to 2nd dining area.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6113 Noble ST
6113 W Noble St, Rogers, AR
6 Bedrooms
$2,650
3307 sqft
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1150648 to view more pictures of this property. Custom one owner, all brick home located in family friendly Liberty Bell North.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rogers, AR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rogers apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Rogers 1 BedroomsRogers 2 BedroomsRogers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRogers 3 BedroomsRogers Accessible Apartments
Rogers Apartments with BalconyRogers Apartments with GarageRogers Apartments with GymRogers Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRogers Apartments with Parking
Rogers Apartments with PoolRogers Apartments with Washer-DryerRogers Dog Friendly ApartmentsRogers Furnished ApartmentsRogers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOCenterton, AR
Johnson, ARBella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, AR
Prairie Grove, ARGravette, ARBethel Heights, ARWebb City, MOSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of ArkansasMissouri Southern State University
NorthWest Arkansas Community College