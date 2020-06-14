94 Apartments for rent in Rogers, AR with garage
Home to the very first Walmart store in America (for better or for worse), which opened its doors in 1962. Nowadays, Rogers offers a cosmopolitan lifestyle with a small city feeling.
Expect the unexpected when living in Rogers. Although this isn’t a large metro area by any means, it offers plenty of opportunities to get out, have fun, and generally enjoy life. One of the best things about Rogers is its location – a small city that is literally 20 minutes from big city fun. See more
Rogers apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.