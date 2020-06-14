94 Apartments for rent in Rogers, AR with garage

Apartment List
Rogers apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
$
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
22 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.

1 Unit Available
1308 Banz RD
1308 Banz Road, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1298 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home convenient to schools & shopping. All kitchen appliances included, access from dining area to covered back patio and beautiful landscaped privacy fenced back yard. Relax and enjoy the beautiful view.

1 Unit Available
2901 S 4th ST
2901 S 4th St, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1564 sqft
Home will be ready in July for rent. Rogers school district. Call to schedule your showing today!

Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
83 W Champions BLVD
83 Champions Boulevard, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4100 sqft
FABULOUS GOLF FRONT HOME IN THE PRESTIGIOUS PINNACLE COUNTRY CLUB! FULLY REMODELED, THIS 3 BEDROOM/3 FULL & 2 HALF BATH LUXURY HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS AND OVERLOOKS PINNACLE’S 2ND GREEN WITH 3 FAIRWAYS COMING TOGETHER CREATING

Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
3001 N 17th ST
3001 N 17th St, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2126 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom house ready to welcome your family home! Enjoy the privacy this house offers with a split floor pan and fully fenced in backyard! This home has the luxuries of granite counter tops, walk in pantry, eat in kitchen, seperate dining

1 Unit Available
5723 Stoney Brook RD
5723 Stoney Brook Road, Rogers, AR
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4398 sqft
Beautiful space for office or a home. Excellent location near Pinnacle Hills Promenade. It is close to shopping, restaurants and I -49. Zoned Commercial. $15.00 NNN Lease. 5 Offices, 3.

Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
6 La Quinta CT
6 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1428 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, gas fireplace and hardwood flooring.

1 Unit Available
5717 S 61st ST
5717 S 61st St, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2800 sqft
Beautiful home in Rogers with 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, gourmet kitchen, office or extra den, screened in backyard, granite counters, walk-in closets, 3 car garage, and in-ground tornado shelter. Built in 2016.

1 Unit Available
507 W Broadway ST
507 Broadway Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1331 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home with privacy fenced backyard. Split floor plan with large master bedroom. No pets.

1 Unit Available
712 N 3rd ST
712 North 3rd Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1308 sqft
Shows like a NEW HOME-- Roof, siding, windows, HVAC, Cabinets, plumbing, electrical, floors, doors, sliding door, light fixtures, appliances and tankless water heater and more---all NEW.

Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
3402 Hemlock ST
3402 West Hemlock Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1653 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath all-brick home in Cambridge Park subdivision. Nice carpet in living room and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining room, breakfast nook & bathrooms. Ceiling fans throughout, blinds, many windows.

1 Unit Available
11 Wembly DR
11 Wembly Drive, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2478 sqft
One level, split floor plan, all new flooring throughout. New paint. Gated community. Close to shopping.

1 Unit Available
403 39th Place
403 North 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1539 sqft
Brick home in Forest Park, located on a cul-de-sac, close to offices, medical facilities, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, I-49 and Walmart corporate. Living room has faux-wood floor, vaulted ceiling and gas-log fireplace.

1 Unit Available
407 39th PL
407 North 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Brick home in Forest Park with nice HARDWOOD floors in living room, dining/bonus room, master bedroom and hallway. Recently-new carpet in 3 bedrooms. Center island and lots of storage in kitchen, open to 2nd dining area.

1 Unit Available
5106 W Stone Manor DR
5106 South Stone Manor, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1258 sqft
This is the real deal! A great & convenient location with modern decor and great furniture! Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathroom home with attached 2 car deep garage now available for renting.

1 Unit Available
6000 S 39th PL
6000 South 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1607 sqft
Nice home in the Bellview Residence Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master offers his/her sinks and walk in closets. Granite counters. Formal in informal dining with eat in kitchen.

1 Unit Available
5912 W Willow ST
5912 West Willow Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1979 sqft
Terrific open space in this 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home in convenient location. Large Bedrooms with walk in closets. Hardwood floors in the living and dining room, carpet in bedrooms. All appliances included. 2 car garage with plenty of driveway parking.

Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
3503 W Beech Drive
3503 West Beech Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1350 sqft
3503 W Beech Drive Available 06/22/20 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Rogers! - 3503 W Beech Drive in Rogers is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
1820 S. 14th Street
1820 South 14th Street, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Beautiful Duplex in Rogers (Over-sized Garage!) - It's time to call this home your HOME! This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home is in a perfect location close to food and shops right down the street.

1 Unit Available
2007 S. Dixieland Rd - C
2007 South Dixieland Road, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2000 sqft
Visit our website at www.3oaksplace.com! Enjoy peace and quiet with maintenance free living in these spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom, exquisitely appointed, townhomes.

1 Unit Available
2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A
2009 South Dixieland Road, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2000 sqft
Visit our website at www.3oaksplace.com! Enjoy peace and quiet with maintenance free living in these spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom, exquisitely appointed, townhomes.

1 Unit Available
2313 South 17th St
2313 South 17th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1750 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath 1750 sq ft Single Family home in the heart of Bentonville just minutes to everything Bentonville has to offer.

Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
1306 Janda Dr
1306 Janda Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$915
1006 sqft
3 bedrooms 1.5 baths 1 car garage. Fenced back yard. Central heat and air. Range, dishwasher, and refrigerator are included. Tile flooring in kitchen/dining/baths Laminate flooring in living room and hallway.
City Guide for Rogers, AR

Home to the very first Walmart store in America (for better or for worse), which opened its doors in 1962. Nowadays, Rogers offers a cosmopolitan lifestyle with a small city feeling.

Expect the unexpected when living in Rogers. Although this isn’t a large metro area by any means, it offers plenty of opportunities to get out, have fun, and generally enjoy life. One of the best things about Rogers is its location – a small city that is literally 20 minutes from big city fun. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rogers, AR

Rogers apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

