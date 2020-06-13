Apartment List
78 Apartments for rent in Rogers, AR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric...
2 Units Available
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!
22 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$937
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
$
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$743
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,293
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.

Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
83 W Champions BLVD
83 Champions Boulevard, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4100 sqft
FABULOUS GOLF FRONT HOME IN THE PRESTIGIOUS PINNACLE COUNTRY CLUB! FULLY REMODELED, THIS 3 BEDROOM/3 FULL & 2 HALF BATH LUXURY HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS AND OVERLOOKS PINNACLE’S 2ND GREEN WITH 3 FAIRWAYS COMING TOGETHER CREATING

1 Unit Available
5723 Stoney Brook RD
5723 Stoney Brook Road, Rogers, AR
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4398 sqft
Beautiful space for office or a home. Excellent location near Pinnacle Hills Promenade. It is close to shopping, restaurants and I -49. Zoned Commercial. $15.00 NNN Lease. 5 Offices, 3.

1 Unit Available
1308 Banz RD
1308 Banz Road, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1298 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home convenient to schools & shopping. All kitchen appliances included, access from dining area to covered back patio and beautiful landscaped privacy fenced back yard. Relax and enjoy the beautiful view.

1 Unit Available
2007 Dixieland
2007 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
Spacious condos nestled in a quiet setting, yet close the fire station and business district with plenty of options for restaurants and shopping. Granite counters, 2 - large master suites, garden patio with fenced in area. These are a must see.

1 Unit Available
712 N 3rd ST
712 North 3rd Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1308 sqft
Shows like a NEW HOME-- Roof, siding, windows, HVAC, Cabinets, plumbing, electrical, floors, doors, sliding door, light fixtures, appliances and tankless water heater and more---all NEW.

1 Unit Available
6202 Sage DR
6202 W Sage Dr, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2158 sqft
Wonderful 4 bed & 2.5 bath house in an upscale neighborhood! Granite in kitchen and all bathrooms, real wood floors, huge cov patio, community pool. 2 miles from Pinnacle Promenade! Bentonville Public Schools! Bonus room! Privacy wood fence!

1 Unit Available
407 39th PL
407 North 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Brick home in Forest Park with nice HARDWOOD floors in living room, dining/bonus room, master bedroom and hallway. Recently-new carpet in 3 bedrooms. Center island and lots of storage in kitchen, open to 2nd dining area.

1 Unit Available
403 39th Place
403 North 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1539 sqft
Brick home in Forest Park, located on a cul-de-sac, close to offices, medical facilities, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, I-49 and Walmart corporate. Living room has faux-wood floor, vaulted ceiling and gas-log fireplace.

Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
3402 Hemlock ST
3402 West Hemlock Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1653 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath all-brick home in Cambridge Park subdivision. Nice carpet in living room and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining room, breakfast nook & bathrooms. Ceiling fans throughout, blinds, many windows.

1 Unit Available
6000 S 39th PL
6000 South 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1607 sqft
Nice home in the Bellview Residence Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master offers his/her sinks and walk in closets. Granite counters. Formal in informal dining with eat in kitchen.

1 Unit Available
1718 S. 41st
1718 South 41st Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2112 sqft
Large single level home perfectly close to I-49 - MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY 6/10/2020!!! This single level 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom home is located very close to the Promenade, hospital and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A
2009 South Dixieland Road, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2000 sqft
Visit our website at www.3oaksplace.com! Enjoy peace and quiet with maintenance free living in these spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom, exquisitely appointed, townhomes.

1 Unit Available
2313 South 17th St
2313 South 17th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1750 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath 1750 sq ft Single Family home in the heart of Bentonville just minutes to everything Bentonville has to offer.

1 Unit Available
6200 South 57th Street
6200 South 57th Street, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2650 sqft
6200 South 57th Street Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous custom home with heated pool - 6200 South 57th Street Rogers, Arkansas is offered by Real Property Management First Choice. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath is located in a desirable NWA subdivision.

Whispering Timbers
1 Unit Available
1006 N Raven RD
1006 N Raven Rd, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1704 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that's move in ready! 1700+ sq ft, fenced yard with mature trees. Pet friendly! Gas log fireplace, spacious rooms, covered deck. Close to elementary school, shopping restaurants, quick access to I49.
Results within 1 mile of Rogers
21 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
$800
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
406 NW Retreat LN
406 NW Retreat Ln, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1750 sqft
Welcome To Your Next Home! Your Downtown Bentonville Living Has Arrived w/ These Brand New 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhomes. Fully Loaded w/ Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Built-in Appliances, Custom Tiled Shower & So Much More.

1 Unit Available
1302 SE 21st St
1302 Southeast 21st Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
1302 SE 21st St Available 07/01/20 Super Cute Home In Excellent Location! - This cute home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, hard surface flooring in living areas, new carpet in bedrooms, recently painted and many updates including
Results within 5 miles of Rogers
9 Units Available
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$790
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flagstone Creek in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$762
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
City Guide for Rogers, AR

Home to the very first Walmart store in America (for better or for worse), which opened its doors in 1962. Nowadays, Rogers offers a cosmopolitan lifestyle with a small city feeling.

Expect the unexpected when living in Rogers. Although this isn’t a large metro area by any means, it offers plenty of opportunities to get out, have fun, and generally enjoy life. One of the best things about Rogers is its location – a small city that is literally 20 minutes from big city fun. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rogers, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rogers renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

