78 Apartments for rent in Rogers, AR with balcony
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 27
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 22
1 of 4
1 of 26
1 of 16
1 of 27
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 22
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 35
1 of 14
1 of 61
1 of 23
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 11
1 of 28
Home to the very first Walmart store in America (for better or for worse), which opened its doors in 1962. Nowadays, Rogers offers a cosmopolitan lifestyle with a small city feeling.
Expect the unexpected when living in Rogers. Although this isn’t a large metro area by any means, it offers plenty of opportunities to get out, have fun, and generally enjoy life. One of the best things about Rogers is its location – a small city that is literally 20 minutes from big city fun. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rogers renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.