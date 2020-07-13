Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

88 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rogers, AR

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$857
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1513 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
5 Units Available
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
6205 S 39th ST
6205 South 39th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1874 sqft
Amazing Location! Direct access onto the Greenway Trails from the neighborhood sidewalks! Just down from the new Rogers Fairview Elementary school, Promenade shopping mall, Target, Restaurant Row, and much more! This home has been a one family home

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Apple Spur
3605 Bishop DR
3605 Bishop Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1637 sqft
Great central location! Privacy fenced backyard, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 fireplace, new carpet & paint. $500 non-refundable pet deposit. Dogs must be under 30 pounds.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
817 Kara LN
817 East Kara Lane, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1282 sqft
A 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage just minutes from town and shopping. Open living, tile flooring through out, & large fenced yard for privacy. Pets negotiable with additional deposit.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
5106 W Stone Manor DR
5106 South Stone Manor, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1258 sqft
This is the real deal! A great & convenient location with modern decor and great furniture! Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathroom home with attached 2 car deep garage now available for renting.

1 of 35

Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
6200 South 57th Street
6200 South 57th Street, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2650 sqft
6200 South 57th Street Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous custom home with heated pool - 6200 South 57th Street Rogers, Arkansas is offered by Real Property Management First Choice. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath is located in a desirable NWA subdivision.

1 of 14

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
Whispering Timbers
1006 N Raven RD
1006 N Raven Rd, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1704 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that's move in ready! 1700+ sq ft, fenced yard with mature trees. Pet friendly! Gas log fireplace, spacious rooms, covered deck. Close to elementary school, shopping restaurants, quick access to I49.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
2914 Richwood Circle
2914 Richwood Circle, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1869 sqft
Nice, well-maintained house in the heart of Rogers. New paint throughout. Flooring in great condition. Two car garage. Appliances negotiable and may be provided. Large, fenced backyard. Many pets allowed. Move-in ready.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1308 W Banz Rd
1308 Banz Road, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1298 sqft
Nice Home in Convenient Location! - Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home convenient to schools & shopping. All kitchen appliances included, access from dining area to covered back patio and beautiful landscaped privacy fenced back yard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Apple Spur
1201 22nd PL
1201 North 22nd Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1878 sqft
Nearly 1800 sq. ft of living space! Larger 3 bedroom plus office/library. Large kitchen with eat in dining area. Close to schools. Large Privacy fenced yard and 2 car garage. Small pet negotiable w/ accepted app. fee & increased deposit
Results within 1 mile of Rogers
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
53 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lowell
818 Irelan street
818 Irelan Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1436 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom house, with quick access to freeway - Property Id: 15338 Cozy, well maintained, centrally located, 3 bedroom house, with quick access to freeway is available for rent. House is: 1,436 sq ft with 3br./ 2 full bath/2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
3500 SE 8th St
3500 Southeast 8th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1942 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! with this very spacious at 1942 sq ft home located in the desirable College Place Subdivision. Close to I-49, Downtown Bentonville, Walmart Home Office, Sams Club, NWACC and more.
Results within 5 miles of Rogers
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
25 Units Available
The Aviator
7807 SW Starling Ln, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$750
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1023 sqft
Welcome to The Aviator, where every luxury apartment home is thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind. The Aviator is perfectly centered in the ever-developing landscape of Bentonville, Arkansas.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
8 Units Available
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
20 Units Available
Downtown Bentonville
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$798
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
11 Units Available
Bethel Heights
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1085 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
211 Alder ST
211 Alder St, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1425 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home in central Pea Ridge just minutes from Bentonville and Rogers.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4103 SW Broadstone Ave 1
4103 Southwest Broadstone Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/04/20 Spacious gorgeous duplex in great neighborhood - Property Id: 316544 Beautiful subdivision in Bentonville is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bethel Heights
3557 Alliance Drive
3557 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1243 sqft
3557 Alliance Drive Available 07/28/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in Bethel Heights - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 20th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

July 2020 Rogers Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rogers Rent Report. Rogers rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rogers rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Rogers Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rogers Rent Report. Rogers rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rogers rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Rogers rents declined moderately over the past month

Rogers rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rogers stand at $670 for a one-bedroom apartment and $865 for a two-bedroom. Rogers' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rogers, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Conway, where a two-bedroom goes for $756, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.4%).
    • Springdale, Rogers, and Fort Smith have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Rogers rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rogers, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rogers is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rogers' median two-bedroom rent of $865 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Rogers' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rogers than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Rogers.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

