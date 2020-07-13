Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

43 Apartments for rent in Rogers, AR with pool

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$857
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1513 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
6202 Sage DR
6202 W Sage Dr, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2158 sqft
Wonderful 4 bed & 2.5 bath house in an upscale neighborhood! Granite in kitchen and all bathrooms, real wood floors, huge cov patio, community pool. 2 miles from Pinnacle Promenade! Bentonville Public Schools! Bonus room! Privacy wood fence!

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Pinnacle Country Club
83 W Champions BLVD
83 Champions Boulevard, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4100 sqft
FABULOUS GOLF FRONT HOME IN THE PRESTIGIOUS PINNACLE COUNTRY CLUB! FULLY REMODELED, THIS 3 BEDROOM/3 FULL & 2 HALF BATH LUXURY HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS AND OVERLOOKS PINNACLE’S 2ND GREEN WITH 3 FAIRWAYS COMING TOGETHER CREATING

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
407 39th PL
407 North 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Brick home in Forest Park with nice HARDWOOD floors in living room, dining/bonus room, master bedroom and hallway. Recently-new carpet in 3 bedrooms. Center island and lots of storage in kitchen, open to 2nd dining area.

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
6113 Noble ST
6113 W Noble St, Rogers, AR
6 Bedrooms
$2,650
3307 sqft
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1150648 to view more pictures of this property. Custom one owner, all brick home located in family friendly Liberty Bell North.

Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
6200 South 57th Street
6200 South 57th Street, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2650 sqft
6200 South 57th Street Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous custom home with heated pool - 6200 South 57th Street Rogers, Arkansas is offered by Real Property Management First Choice. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath is located in a desirable NWA subdivision.

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Pinnacle Country Club
7 Prairie Dunes CT
7 Prairie Dunes Court, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1961 sqft
Right in the heart of NWA, the gorgeous townhome located inside the Pinnacle Country Club gates will fill all of your needs. Open floor plan, fully furnished, with optional bedroom set up, washer/dryer, whirlpool bath, private back patio.
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
53 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Dream Valley
13755 Dream Valley RD
13755 Dream Valley Road, Benton County, AR
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
4231 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! **This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!** This 6 Bedroom (3 King, 1 Queen, 2 Full + a bonus air mattress) Earth Ship

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Woods Creek South
15 Bluestem LN
15 Bluestem Lane, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2834 sqft
The space and location you want! On a cul-de-sac that has a study, breakfast nook, bonus room, and a huge kitchen with granite counters. Master with luxury bathroom.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1201 SW Westbury Place
1201 Southwest Westbury Place, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2419 sqft
1201 SW Westbury Place Available 08/01/20 *1201 SW Westbury Place*** - Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home in Lochmoor subdivision on cul-de-sac.

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
3500 SE 8th St
3500 Southeast 8th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1942 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! with this very spacious at 1942 sq ft home located in the desirable College Place Subdivision. Close to I-49, Downtown Bentonville, Walmart Home Office, Sams Club, NWACC and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$798
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
11 Units Available
Bethel Heights
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1085 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
3803 SW Kite DR
3803 Southwest Kite Drive, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1959 sqft
Beautiful 4 BR/3BA Home in Eaglecreek subdivision. All brick, stainless appliances and granite counters. Master suite, has whirlpool tub and huge master closet. Privacy fenced backyard.

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Sienna at Cooper's Farm
451 Halleck Coach RD
451 Halleck Coach Road, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2340 sqft
Remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
1809 SW Stonegrove RD
1809 Southwest Stonegrove Road, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1385 sqft
Lease $1100.00 Deposit $1100.00 Wonderful townhome in Bentonville! Spacious living room with gas fireplace. Nice kitchen with tons of cabinets, eat-in area, dinning room and pantry. Features large closets and whirlpool tub.

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
2507 SW 10Th ST
2507 Southwest 10th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1386 sqft
Great location just minutes from Walmart home office and downtown Bentonville. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has gas fireplace in living room, master has separate whirlpool tub and shower, 2 car garage and fence yard.

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
408 NW J ST
408 Northwest J Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1757 sqft
Excellent rental opportunity in great location! This NW Bentonville home has 4 bedrooms, almost 1800 sq ft and comes with an above ground pool! Plenty of amenities like Granite counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances including fridge, lots

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1532 Hutchinson St
1532 Hutchinson Street, Pea Ridge, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1530 sqft
Pea Ridge house with 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms in a great location near public schools. Recently painted and new laminate flooring in bedrooms. Community pool!!

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
1706 SW Riverstone RD
1706 SW Riverstone Rd, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1817 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Home is as Good as New !! Nice Open Floor Plan w/Tile Flooring, Living & Dining Area.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3110 SW Hillstone Ave
3110 Southwest Hillstone Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1675 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath For Rent Bentonville - 3110 SW Hillstone Ave Bentonville, Arkansas is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.

July 2020 Rogers Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rogers Rent Report. Rogers rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rogers rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Rogers rents declined moderately over the past month

Rogers rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rogers stand at $670 for a one-bedroom apartment and $865 for a two-bedroom. Rogers' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rogers, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Conway, where a two-bedroom goes for $756, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.4%).
    • Springdale, Rogers, and Fort Smith have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Rogers rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rogers, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rogers is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rogers' median two-bedroom rent of $865 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Rogers' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rogers than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Rogers.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

