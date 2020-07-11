Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM

78 Apartments for rent in Rogers, AR with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
22 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$861
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1513 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Apple Spur
3605 Bishop DR
3605 Bishop Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1637 sqft
Great central location! Privacy fenced backyard, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 fireplace, new carpet & paint. $500 non-refundable pet deposit. Dogs must be under 30 pounds.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Pinnacle Country Club
83 W Champions BLVD
83 Champions Boulevard, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4100 sqft
FABULOUS GOLF FRONT HOME IN THE PRESTIGIOUS PINNACLE COUNTRY CLUB! FULLY REMODELED, THIS 3 BEDROOM/3 FULL & 2 HALF BATH LUXURY HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS AND OVERLOOKS PINNACLE’S 2ND GREEN WITH 3 FAIRWAYS COMING TOGETHER CREATING

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Peaks
2731 Kilimanjaro WY
2731 West Kilimanjaro Way, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1550 sqft
Brand New Executive Rentals in the heart of NWA close to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, all appliances, nice back patio for entertaining, great floorplan with many upgrades.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5106 W Stone Manor DR
5106 South Stone Manor, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1258 sqft
This is the real deal! A great & convenient location with modern decor and great furniture! Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathroom home with attached 2 car deep garage now available for renting.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Peaks
2735 Kilimanjaro WY
2735 West Kilimanjaro Way, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1550 sqft
Executive Rental in prime location in Northwest Arkansas! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open floor plan. Includes stainless appliances, carpet and tile flooring, pantry and large master bath. 2 car garage. Back patio.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Pinnacle Country Club
7 Prairie Dunes CT
7 Prairie Dunes Court, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1961 sqft
Right in the heart of NWA, the gorgeous townhome located inside the Pinnacle Country Club gates will fill all of your needs. Open floor plan, fully furnished, with optional bedroom set up, washer/dryer, whirlpool bath, private back patio.
Results within 1 mile of Rogers
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
55 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lowell
818 Irelan street
818 Irelan Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1436 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom house, with quick access to freeway - Property Id: 15338 Cozy, well maintained, centrally located, 3 bedroom house, with quick access to freeway is available for rent. House is: 1,436 sq ft with 3br./ 2 full bath/2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
2306 Douglas ST
2306 Douglas Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1681 sqft
Great location, just 3 minutes from David Glass Technology Center! This property has been recently remodeled and offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a fenced in back yard. Refrigerator and washer and dryer are included.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Dream Valley
13765 Apple LN
13765 Apple Lane, Prairie Creek, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2157 sqft
Awesome setting near Beaver Lake !!! Gorgeous home in the Dream Valley Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Downstairs bonus/office/game room with half bath. Could serve as 4th bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Rogers
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$788
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
20 Units Available
Downtown Bentonville
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
25 Units Available
The Aviator
7807 SW Starling Ln, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$750
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1023 sqft
Welcome to The Aviator, where every luxury apartment home is thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind. The Aviator is perfectly centered in the ever-developing landscape of Bentonville, Arkansas.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
153 Hall Drive
153 Hall Dr, Pea Ridge, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1433 sqft
Pea Ridge Townhouse - Property Id: 315192 Come live in one of the fastest growing cities in Northwest Arkansas. Enjoy the small town feel of Pea Ridge with great schools and low crime.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
944 Kensington DR
944 Kensington Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1325 sqft
Beautiful duplex in the Copper Oaks Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Granite Counter Tops, Ceramic Tile, Gas fireplace, Split Floor plan. Refrigerator included. Privacy fenced back yard!!

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
211 Alder ST
211 Alder St, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1425 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home in central Pea Ridge just minutes from Bentonville and Rogers.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2005 SW 20Th ST
2005 Southwest 20th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1925 sqft
Gorgeous home in the Windwood Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Hardwood flooring, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in Kitchen. Huge Master with walk in closets and shower. Jacuzzi Tub.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
712 Tiger BLVD Unit #D
712 Tiger Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
Private 2 Br 2bath townhouse in a great Bentonville location. Walk to restaurants. Close to bike trails. This unit equipped with all appliances for tennant use. Split floor plan, nice privacy fenced patio area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
612 SW B
612 Southwest B Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Live, Play, Love downtown Bentonville while living in a townhouse at Dunn & Davis. These homes feature private entrances and several have attached private garages.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1805 SW Ashbury ST
1805 Southwest Ashbury Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1772 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom home with a fully fenced backyard! Large kitchen complete with pantry and eat in dining. Split floor plan with large master and laundry. Backyard has covered deck/patio. Tenant to provide refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2302 SW 17th ST
2302 Southwest 17th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1727 sqft
A 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage home over 1700 sq feet just minutes from town. Colorful scheme through out, Extra formal dining, ALL appliances to convey, gas fireplace, large master with jacuzzi, and large fenced yard for privacy.

July 2020 Rogers Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rogers Rent Report. Rogers rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rogers rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

July 2020 Rogers Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rogers Rent Report. Rogers rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rogers rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Rogers rents declined moderately over the past month

Rogers rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rogers stand at $670 for a one-bedroom apartment and $865 for a two-bedroom. Rogers' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rogers, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Conway, where a two-bedroom goes for $756, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.4%).
    • Springdale, Rogers, and Fort Smith have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Rogers rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rogers, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rogers is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rogers' median two-bedroom rent of $865 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Rogers' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rogers than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Rogers.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

