Apartment List
/
AR
/
rogers
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

152 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rogers, AR

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
2 Units Available
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,293
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6117 S 39th Street
6117 South 39th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
6117 S 39th Street Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5840325)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
803 E Southern Trace
803 Southern Trace Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1417 sqft
3 Bedroom House in Rogers for Rent! - 803 E Southern Trace in Rogers is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The home has hardwood flooring and carpet through out.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
3503 W Beech Drive
3503 West Beech Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1350 sqft
3503 W Beech Drive Available 06/22/20 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Rogers! - 3503 W Beech Drive in Rogers is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1718 S. 41st
1718 South 41st Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2112 sqft
Large single level home perfectly close to I-49 - MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY 6/10/2020!!! This single level 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom home is located very close to the Promenade, hospital and restaurants.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2007 Dixieland
2007 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
Spacious condos nestled in a quiet setting, yet close the fire station and business district with plenty of options for restaurants and shopping. Granite counters, 2 - large master suites, garden patio with fenced in area. These are a must see.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1308 Banz RD
1308 Banz Road, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1298 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home convenient to schools & shopping. All kitchen appliances included, access from dining area to covered back patio and beautiful landscaped privacy fenced back yard. Relax and enjoy the beautiful view.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
3402 Hemlock ST
3402 West Hemlock Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1653 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath all-brick home in Cambridge Park subdivision. Nice carpet in living room and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining room, breakfast nook & bathrooms. Ceiling fans throughout, blinds, many windows.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6206 S 37th ST
6206 South 37th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1544 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home with fenced backyard! Spacious living room with eat in kitchen. Walk-in closets and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, water/trash).

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2901 S 4th ST
2901 S 4th St, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1564 sqft
Home will be ready in July for rent. Rogers school district. Call to schedule your showing today!

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5702 66th ST
5702 South 66th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2116 sqft
Great home, in an even better neighborhood. The backyard has 2 raised garden beds ready for planting. White board in the office allows you to work through those problems, whether that's the complicated code string or the kids CORE math.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
83 W Champions BLVD
83 Champions Boulevard, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4100 sqft
FABULOUS GOLF FRONT HOME IN THE PRESTIGIOUS PINNACLE COUNTRY CLUB! FULLY REMODELED, THIS 3 BEDROOM/3 FULL & 2 HALF BATH LUXURY HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS AND OVERLOOKS PINNACLE’S 2ND GREEN WITH 3 FAIRWAYS COMING TOGETHER CREATING

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5723 Stoney Brook RD
5723 Stoney Brook Road, Rogers, AR
Beautiful space for office or a home. Excellent location near Pinnacle Hills Promenade. It is close to shopping, restaurants and I -49. Zoned Commercial. $15.00 NNN Lease. 5 Offices, 3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4719 Willow Ridge
4719 Willow Ridge Way, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1972 sqft
Beautiful home in a great area! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and is just under 2,000 square feet. Owner is flexible to lease term length, in exchange for a higher rental amount per month.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
3001 N 17th ST
3001 N 17th St, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2126 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom house ready to welcome your family home! Enjoy the privacy this house offers with a split floor pan and fully fenced in backyard! This home has the luxuries of granite counter tops, walk in pantry, eat in kitchen, seperate dining

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5717 S 61st ST
5717 S 61st St, Rogers, AR
Beautiful home in Rogers with 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, gourmet kitchen, office or extra den, screened in backyard, granite counters, walk-in closets, 3 car garage, and in-ground tornado shelter. Built in 2016.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6202 Sage DR
6202 W Sage Dr, Rogers, AR
Wonderful 4 bed & 2.5 bath house in an upscale neighborhood! Granite in kitchen and all bathrooms, real wood floors, huge cov patio, community pool. 2 miles from Pinnacle Promenade! Bentonville Public Schools! Bonus room! Privacy wood fence!

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Plantation
1 Unit Available
427 Marietta CT
427 Marietta Court, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
3 bed & 2 bath duplex in the Plantation subdivision,with one car garage. Walking distance to schools.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4620 Knollview WY
4620 Knollview Way, Rogers, AR
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL FRIDAY, MAY 22nd. 4 bedroom rental in sought after Highland Knolls community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Peaks
1 Unit Available
2753 Kilimanjaro WY
2753 West Kilimanjaro Way, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1550 sqft
Executive Rentals! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, great open floor plan with many upgrades, includes all stainless appliances, carpet and tile flooring, a pantry and large master bath. 2 car garage. Back patio area for entertaining.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2428 W Gum ST
2428 West Gum Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$825
1300 sqft
3 bed & 2 bath duplex in Rogers with loft style upstairs bedroom. Fenced yard and great location! Fireplace is not to be used. Appliances are not warranted by owner.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
11 Wembly DR
11 Wembly Drive, Rogers, AR
One level, split floor plan, all new flooring throughout. New paint. Gated community. Close to shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
3605 Bishop DR
3605 Bishop Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1637 sqft
Great central location! Privacy fenced backyard, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 fireplace, new carpet & paint. $500 non-refundable pet deposit. Dogs must be under 30 pounds.

June 2020 Rogers Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rogers Rent Report. Rogers rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rogers rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Rogers Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rogers Rent Report. Rogers rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rogers rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Rogers rents increased slightly over the past month

Rogers rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rogers stand at $672 for a one-bedroom apartment and $867 for a two-bedroom. Rogers' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rogers, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway, Fayetteville, and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754, $749, and $727, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1%, -0.3%, and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Rogers rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Rogers, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Rogers is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rogers' median two-bedroom rent of $867 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Rogers.
    • While Rogers' rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rogers than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Rogers.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Rogers 1 BedroomsRogers 2 BedroomsRogers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRogers 3 BedroomsRogers Apartments with Balcony
    Rogers Apartments with GarageRogers Apartments with GymRogers Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRogers Apartments with ParkingRogers Apartments with Pool
    Rogers Apartments with Washer-DryerRogers Dog Friendly ApartmentsRogers Furnished ApartmentsRogers Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Bentonville, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOCenterton, AR
    Johnson, ARBella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, AR
    Prairie Grove, ARGravette, ARBethel Heights, ARWebb City, MOSiloam Springs, AR

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of ArkansasMissouri Southern State University
    NorthWest Arkansas Community College