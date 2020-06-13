Apartment List
/
AR
/
rogers
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

76 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rogers, AR

Finding an apartment in Rogers that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
3503 W Beech Drive
3503 West Beech Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1350 sqft
3503 W Beech Drive Available 06/22/20 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Rogers! - 3503 W Beech Drive in Rogers is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1718 S. 41st
1718 South 41st Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2112 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY 6/30/2020!!! - This single level 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom home is located very close to the Promenade, hospital and restaurants.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1820 S. 14th Street
1820 South 14th Street, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Beautiful Duplex in Rogers (Over-sized Garage!) - It's time to call this home your HOME! This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home is in a perfect location close to food and shops right down the street.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3602 Langmead DR
3602 Langmead Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1742 sqft
This spacious home in Bellview Estates in SW Rogers feels large, yet cozy at the same time! The master bedroom has an extra office space en-suite.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1903 S 16th ST
1903 South 16th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1656 sqft
All brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large chained link fenced yard! Great Rogers location close to the Promenade, home has huge kitchen with hearth room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5702 66th ST
5702 South 66th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2116 sqft
Great home, in an even better neighborhood. The backyard has 2 raised garden beds ready for planting. White board in the office allows you to work through those problems, whether that's the complicated code string or the kids CORE math.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5717 S 61st ST
5717 S 61st St, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2800 sqft
Beautiful home in Rogers with 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, gourmet kitchen, office or extra den, screened in backyard, granite counters, walk-in closets, 3 car garage, and in-ground tornado shelter. Built in 2016.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
3605 Bishop DR
3605 Bishop Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1637 sqft
Great central location! Privacy fenced backyard, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 fireplace, new carpet & paint. $500 non-refundable pet deposit. Dogs must be under 30 pounds.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5106 W Stone Manor DR
5106 South Stone Manor, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1258 sqft
This is the real deal! A great & convenient location with modern decor and great furniture! Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathroom home with attached 2 car deep garage now available for renting.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6000 S 39th PL
6000 South 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1607 sqft
Nice home in the Bellview Residence Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master offers his/her sinks and walk in closets. Granite counters. Formal in informal dining with eat in kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2007 S. Dixieland Rd - C
2007 South Dixieland Road, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2000 sqft
Visit our website at www.3oaksplace.com! Enjoy peace and quiet with maintenance free living in these spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom, exquisitely appointed, townhomes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A
2009 South Dixieland Road, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2000 sqft
Visit our website at www.3oaksplace.com! Enjoy peace and quiet with maintenance free living in these spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom, exquisitely appointed, townhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2313 South 17th St
2313 South 17th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1750 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath 1750 sq ft Single Family home in the heart of Bentonville just minutes to everything Bentonville has to offer.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
1306 Janda Dr
1306 Janda Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$915
1006 sqft
3 bedrooms 1.5 baths 1 car garage. Fenced back yard. Central heat and air. Range, dishwasher, and refrigerator are included. Tile flooring in kitchen/dining/baths Laminate flooring in living room and hallway.

1 of 35

Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
6200 South 57th Street
6200 South 57th Street, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2650 sqft
6200 South 57th Street Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous custom home with heated pool - 6200 South 57th Street Rogers, Arkansas is offered by Real Property Management First Choice. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath is located in a desirable NWA subdivision.

1 of 14

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
Whispering Timbers
1 Unit Available
1006 N Raven RD
1006 N Raven Rd, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1704 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that's move in ready! 1700+ sq ft, fenced yard with mature trees. Pet friendly! Gas log fireplace, spacious rooms, covered deck. Close to elementary school, shopping restaurants, quick access to I49.
Results within 1 mile of Rogers
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
$800
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1104 Lockheed ST
1104 Lockheed Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1216 sqft
Located near the Walmart David Glass Technology Center and the 8th Street Market this rental offers the convenience of downtown living. Located near the heart of the Bentonville trail system bike travel is a breeze.
Results within 5 miles of Rogers
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$790
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flagstone Creek in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
8 Units Available
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
Downtown Bentonville
15 Units Available
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Rogers, AR

Home to the very first Walmart store in America (for better or for worse), which opened its doors in 1962. Nowadays, Rogers offers a cosmopolitan lifestyle with a small city feeling.

Expect the unexpected when living in Rogers. Although this isn’t a large metro area by any means, it offers plenty of opportunities to get out, have fun, and generally enjoy life. One of the best things about Rogers is its location – a small city that is literally 20 minutes from big city fun. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rogers, AR

Finding an apartment in Rogers that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Rogers 1 BedroomsRogers 2 BedroomsRogers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRogers 3 BedroomsRogers Apartments with Balcony
Rogers Apartments with GarageRogers Apartments with GymRogers Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRogers Apartments with ParkingRogers Apartments with Pool
Rogers Apartments with Washer-DryerRogers Dog Friendly ApartmentsRogers Furnished ApartmentsRogers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOCenterton, AR
Johnson, ARBella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, AR
Prairie Grove, ARGravette, ARBethel Heights, ARWebb City, MOSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of ArkansasMissouri Southern State University
NorthWest Arkansas Community College