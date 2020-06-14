52 Apartments for rent in Rogers, AR with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
2 Units Available
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
6 La Quinta CT
6 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1428 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, gas fireplace and hardwood flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
6202 Sage DR
6202 W Sage Dr, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2158 sqft
Wonderful 4 bed & 2.5 bath house in an upscale neighborhood! Granite in kitchen and all bathrooms, real wood floors, huge cov patio, community pool. 2 miles from Pinnacle Promenade! Bentonville Public Schools! Bonus room! Privacy wood fence!

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
712 N 3rd ST
712 North 3rd Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1308 sqft
Shows like a NEW HOME-- Roof, siding, windows, HVAC, Cabinets, plumbing, electrical, floors, doors, sliding door, light fixtures, appliances and tankless water heater and more---all NEW.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
403 39th Place
403 North 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1539 sqft
Brick home in Forest Park, located on a cul-de-sac, close to offices, medical facilities, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, I-49 and Walmart corporate. Living room has faux-wood floor, vaulted ceiling and gas-log fireplace.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
407 39th PL
407 North 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Brick home in Forest Park with nice HARDWOOD floors in living room, dining/bonus room, master bedroom and hallway. Recently-new carpet in 3 bedrooms. Center island and lots of storage in kitchen, open to 2nd dining area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
5912 W Willow ST
5912 West Willow Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1979 sqft
Terrific open space in this 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home in convenient location. Large Bedrooms with walk in closets. Hardwood floors in the living and dining room, carpet in bedrooms. All appliances included. 2 car garage with plenty of driveway parking.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
3503 W Beech Drive
3503 West Beech Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1350 sqft
3503 W Beech Drive Available 06/22/20 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Rogers! - 3503 W Beech Drive in Rogers is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
2007 S. Dixieland Rd - C
2007 South Dixieland Road, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2000 sqft
Visit our website at www.3oaksplace.com! Enjoy peace and quiet with maintenance free living in these spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom, exquisitely appointed, townhomes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A
2009 South Dixieland Road, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2000 sqft
Visit our website at www.3oaksplace.com! Enjoy peace and quiet with maintenance free living in these spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom, exquisitely appointed, townhomes.

1 of 35

Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
6200 South 57th Street
6200 South 57th Street, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2650 sqft
6200 South 57th Street Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous custom home with heated pool - 6200 South 57th Street Rogers, Arkansas is offered by Real Property Management First Choice. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath is located in a desirable NWA subdivision.

1 of 12

Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
1306 W Rolling Oaks DR
1306 Rolling Oaks Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1390 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Rogers, quick access to Hudson Road, this home features: wood floors, spacious backyard, 2 car garage, fireplace and eat-in-kitchen. Renters insurance will be required. No Pets.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
19 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
$800
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
Downtown Bentonville
15 Units Available
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$790
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flagstone Creek in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
2303 SW Montana AVE
2303 Southwest Montana Avenue, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2203 sqft
2 level 4 bedroom 3 bath home in super location. 2nd level has 4th bedroom plus full bath. Could also be a great playroom and or library. Split floor plan. Tile and wood flooring throughout all main living areas. Occupied.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
603 NW C Str ST
603 Northwest C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1923 sqft
This home is located in the heart of Downtown Bentonville and walking distance to the Bentonville Square, trails, restaurants, shopping and much more. Great floor plan, with 3 bedrooms/2 nice size bathrooms, and a big family room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
805 C ST
805 Southeast C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1048 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home, just a a short walk to Downtown Bentonville and right across from Thaden School, hard wood floors thru part of the home, carpet in remaining. Updated kitchen with tile counters. refrigerator included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
301 SE 2nd ST
301 Southeast 2nd Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
902 sqft
Immaculate historic home in Downtown Bentonville! Right in the middle of the square, home fully furnished home features: wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance and fenced backyard. Month-to-month and short term lease allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Riverwalk Farms Estates
1 Unit Available
3207 SW Amberwood DR Unit #2
3207 SW Amberwood Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1514 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, all electric duplex for lease in Bentonville! This unit features: granite countertops, wood floors, 2 levels, fenced backyard and two car garage! Located on a corner lot! Refrigerator/washer/dryer as a courtesy only

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
804 SW Cabriolet ST
804 SW Cabriolet St, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home, with hardwood floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen which has all appliances. Great master bedroom and bath. Also a wonderful covered patio for outdoor living. Located Grace Subdivision near many amenities.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 Southwest Caprington Street
804 Southwest Caprington Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2442 sqft
4bed 3bath single family house 2500 sq.ft with amazing backyard available for rent from 1st May in Bentonville. $1800 rent negotiable. Please comment/DM me for more details. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
City Guide for Rogers, AR

Home to the very first Walmart store in America (for better or for worse), which opened its doors in 1962. Nowadays, Rogers offers a cosmopolitan lifestyle with a small city feeling.

Expect the unexpected when living in Rogers. Although this isn’t a large metro area by any means, it offers plenty of opportunities to get out, have fun, and generally enjoy life. One of the best things about Rogers is its location – a small city that is literally 20 minutes from big city fun. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rogers, AR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rogers renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

