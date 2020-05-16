All apartments in Grayson Valley
Last updated May 16 2020 at 3:42 PM

2624 Janice Circle Northeast

2624 Janice Circle Northeast · (205) 271-0177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2624 Janice Circle Northeast, Grayson Valley, AL 35235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Janice Circle Northeast have any available units?
2624 Janice Circle Northeast has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2624 Janice Circle Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Janice Circle Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Janice Circle Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 Janice Circle Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2624 Janice Circle Northeast offer parking?
No, 2624 Janice Circle Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 2624 Janice Circle Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 Janice Circle Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Janice Circle Northeast have a pool?
No, 2624 Janice Circle Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2624 Janice Circle Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2624 Janice Circle Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Janice Circle Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 Janice Circle Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2624 Janice Circle Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2624 Janice Circle Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
