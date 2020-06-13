Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:30 PM

121 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Grayson Valley, AL

Finding an apartment in Grayson Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy
1305 Grayson Valley Parkway, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy Available 07/27/20 *Home For Rent in Grayson Valley!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2314 Grayson Valley Circle
2314 Grayson Valley Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
2314 Grayson Valley Circle Available 07/01/20 Condo for rent in Grayson Valley - This is a condo in the Grayson Valley area. It is recently remodeled and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, & a partially fenced in back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2290 Cheshire Dr
2290 Cheshire Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1272 sqft
3 Beds & 1.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2600 Streetman Circle
2600 Streetman Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1700 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2755 Shoemaker Street
2755 Shoemaker Street, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1218 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2624 Janice Circle Northeast
2624 Janice Circle Northeast, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1688 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2635 Streetman Circle
2635 Streetman Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1536 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Come and see all of the wonderful upgrades this home has to offer! There is new flooring, updated tile, new sinks, hardware, and more! The loft-style dining area

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2500 Carmel Road
2500 Carmel Road, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1640 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This split-level 4 bedroom, 1 and 2 half bath home, is spacious and newly renovated! The beautiful hard woods span the entire house.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2616 Janice Circle Northeast
2616 Janice Circle Northeast, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1862 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath house in Grayson Valley! The living room has new flooring, the kitchen has updated appliances, and tons of

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2671 Janice Circle Northeast
2671 Janice Circle Northeast, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1300 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
2805 Martin Street
2805 Martin Street, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1440 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a large kitchen with a large pantry, as well as all stainless steel

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
1348 Grayson Valley Parkway
1348 Grayson Valley Parkway, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1320 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities are not included - No
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5329 Tyler Loop Road
5329 Tyler Loop Road, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
Home available for rent in Pinson!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Home with beautiful renovations in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1753 Tall Oak Cir
1753 Tall Oak Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1380 sqft
Welcome Home to 1753 Tall Oak Circle! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors in the living area. The kitchen is spacious and has plenty of cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1674 English Knoll Lane
1674 English Knoll Lane, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2000 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2118 Old Springville Road
2118 Old Springville Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
2168 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
1661 Big Mountain Drive
1661 Big Mountain Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1652 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
5896 Old Springville Road
5896 Old Springville Road Northeast, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1072 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
1725 Sam Drive
1725 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1521 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 There is lots to love about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It has 2 living rooms, and open dining area, and an updated kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
5554 Spanish Trce
5554 Spanish Trace, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1382 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Beautiful house waiting for you! Fenced in backyard. Large deck and porch. Split level home. Fans in all the bedrooms. 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
5394 Balboa Avenue
5394 Balboa Avenue, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1633 sqft
Welcome to this home in Pinson! You will love this spacious floor plan! This home also features a split area in the backyard for a garden! The backyard is also fenced in and the home itself is beautifully renovated.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
5219 Jean Drive
5219 Jean Drive, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
Half off 2nd Months rent and a Free 50 Inch TV if you sign a lease by the end of the month!!! The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator (available during move-in) Electric Stove (available during move-in) This home

Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
5289 Tyler Loop Road
5289 Tyler Loop Road, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1318 sqft
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$938
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,068
1378 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with garages, balconies and patios. Located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment and right next door to The Pinnacle.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Grayson Valley, AL

Finding an apartment in Grayson Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

