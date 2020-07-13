/
pet friendly apartments
110 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Grayson Valley, AL
1 Unit Available
1800 Lyle Drive
1800 Lyle Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 Unit Available
5271 Falling Creek Lane
5271 Falling Creek Lane, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
5271 Falling Creek Lane Available 07/20/20 Townhouse for rent in Grayson Valley - Nice home for rent in the Grayson Valley area. It features 2 over sized bedrooms, 1 full bath upstairs, a half bath on the main floor, & a separate dining room.
1 Unit Available
5228 Falling Creek Lane
5228 Falling Creek Lane, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
5228 Falling Creek Lane Available 08/12/20 Home for rent in Grayson Valley!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
2314 Grayson Valley Circle
2314 Grayson Valley Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
Condo for rent in Grayson Valley - This is a condo in the Grayson Valley area. It is recently remodeled and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, & a partially fenced in back yard. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.
1 Unit Available
2616 Janice Circle Northeast
2616 Janice Circle Northeast, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1862 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
1 Unit Available
2121 Grayson Valley Drive
2121 Grayson Valley Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2456 sqft
This home is a must see! This 4 bedroom and 3.
1 Unit Available
2635 Streetman Circle
2635 Streetman Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1536 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
1 Unit Available
2805 Martin Street
2805 Martin Street, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1440 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a large kitchen with a large pantry, as well as all stainless steel
1 Unit Available
1348 Grayson Valley Parkway
1348 Grayson Valley Parkway, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1320 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities are not included - No
1 Unit Available
2600 Carmel Road
2600 Carmel Road, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1502 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
1205 Westridge Lane
1205 Westridge Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1784 sqft

1 Unit Available
5515 Eden Drive
5515 Eden Dr, Clay, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,585
2099 sqft

1 Unit Available
1709 Molly Drive
1709 Molly Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1150 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
2421 7th Pl NE
2421 7th Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,135
2692 sqft
This house is a GREAT Find!!! Located in a great, convenient neighborhood in the Clay-Chalkville school district- This beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.
1 Unit Available
2237 5th St NE
2237 5th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1022 sqft
2237 5th Street NE - Welcome Home to 2237 5th St NE! This great house is in a great neighborhood and has lots to offer. Hardwood floors and new paint along with a giant back yard. You will have to see it to believe it.
1 Unit Available
1725 Sam Drive
1725 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1521 sqft
There is lots to love about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It has 2 living rooms, and open dining area, and an updated kitchen. There is also a screened in back porch with a fenced-in backyard. Don't forget the one car garage!.
1 Unit Available
1720 Sam Drive
1720 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft

1 Unit Available
5219 Jean Drive
5219 Jean Drive, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
Half off 2nd Months rent and a Free 50 Inch TV if you sign a lease by the end of the month!!! The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator (available during move-in) Electric Stove (available during move-in) This home
1 Unit Available
5289 Tyler Loop Road
5289 Tyler Loop Road, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1318 sqft
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
29 Units Available
Onyx at 600
600 Earline Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
927 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at 600 Apartments. Please know our community is under new ownership and management. These recent changes will lead to improved customer service satisfaction and the overall quality of community living.
27 Units Available
South Roebuck
Ascot Place
544 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$655
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1163 sqft
Excellent location close to Roebuck Plaza, Alabama Theater, and Railroad Park. Community includes playground, sand volleyball court, and fitness center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, dining spaces, and lighted vanities.
13 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.
6 Units Available
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
