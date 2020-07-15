/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:33 PM
10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Grayson Valley, AL
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5547 Saint James St
5547 Saint James St, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1052 sqft
2 Beds & 2 Bath House / No Pets Allowed / Section 8 Accepted - Coming Soon! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available for touring. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5895504)
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
4748 Cheshire Cir
4748 Cheshire Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1800 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and in the bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Grayson Valley
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
$
12 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
Results within 10 miles of Grayson Valley
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
$
14 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
2 Bedrooms
$974
1076 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
29 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1546 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
10 Units Available
Oak Ridge Park
The VUE at Crestwood
1000 Eagle View Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1160 sqft
Perched atop Eagle View Drive, you'll have a bird's eye view of The Magic City when you live at The VUE at Crestwood Apartments in Birmingham, AL.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 02:39 PM
10 Units Available
Crestline
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
South Eastlake
8613 9th Ct South
8613 9th Court South, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms,
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Echo Highlands
660 Valley Crest Dr. #C042
660 Valley Crest Drive, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$854
984 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 660 Valley Crest Dr. #C042 in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 17 at 10:30 PM
1 Unit Available
4351 WILDERNESS CT
4351 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Move in ready end unit condo. Recently updated with new carpet in bedrooms, refinished hardwoods, stainless appliances. This condo offers a private courtyard off the den. The community pool is only a few steps away.
Similar Pages
Grayson Valley Apartments with BalconiesGrayson Valley Apartments with GaragesGrayson Valley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Margaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALIrondale, AL