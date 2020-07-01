/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM
35 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grayson Valley, AL
1 Unit Available
5547 Saint James St
5547 Saint James St, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1052 sqft
2 Beds & 2 Bath House / No Pets Allowed / Section 8 Accepted - Coming Soon! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available for touring. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5895504)
1 Unit Available
2314 Grayson Valley Circle
2314 Grayson Valley Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
Condo for rent in Grayson Valley - This is a condo in the Grayson Valley area. It is recently remodeled and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, & a partially fenced in back yard. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.
1 Unit Available
5228 Falling Creek Lane
5228 Falling Creek Lane, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
5228 Falling Creek Lane Available 08/12/20 Home for rent in Grayson Valley!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
2189 Cheshire Drive
2189 Cheshire Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1108 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Grayson Valley
30 Units Available
Onyx at 600
600 Earline Cir, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$600
927 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at 600 Apartments. Please know our community is under new ownership and management. These recent changes will lead to improved customer service satisfaction and the overall quality of community living.
21 Units Available
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1127 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with garages, balconies and patios. Located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment and right next door to The Pinnacle.
41 Units Available
South Roebuck
Ascot Place
544 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$705
960 sqft
Excellent location close to Roebuck Plaza, Alabama Theater, and Railroad Park. Community includes playground, sand volleyball court, and fitness center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, dining spaces, and lighted vanities.
9 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$780
1130 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.
6 Units Available
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$780
1010 sqft
Welcome home!
8 Units Available
Apple Valley
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
1 Unit Available
Killbough Springs
836 Old Trail Rd.
836 Old Trail Road, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$745
- (RLNE5881131)
1 Unit Available
Liberty Highlands
2590 Clayton St
2590 Clayton Street, Irondale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$855
1064 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Irondale with 2 beds,1 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring, a storage building, a covered porch, FULLY fenced yard and a Carport!!Call us NOW at 205-410-8785 to set up a showing!!
Results within 10 miles of Grayson Valley
13 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
2 Bedrooms
$974
1076 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.
34 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1546 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
9 Units Available
Oak Ridge Park
Eagle View
1000 Eagle View Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1160 sqft
Perched atop Eagle View Drive, you'll have a bird's eye view of The Magic City when you live at The VUE at Crestwood Apartments in Birmingham, AL.
10 Units Available
Crestline
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
1 Unit Available
South Eastlake
8613 9th Ct South
8613 9th Court South, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms,
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
149 Daly St.
149 Daly Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
149 Daly St. (Crestline Gardens) - Great house on a great street in Crestline Gardens. Fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, new stove and microwave. Huge backyard and private deck. Eat in kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 bath.
1 Unit Available
Inglenook
4519 40th Pl N
4519 40th Place North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
- (RLNE5771709)
1 Unit Available
Oak Ridge Park
633 62nd Street South
633 62nd Street South, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
792 sqft
2 Bedroom Cottage in Crestwood - This one is all NEW and tastefully done! New siding, windows, floors, tile, paint, roof, electrical, plumbing and HVAC.
1 Unit Available
Wahouma
7300 4th Ave N Unit A
7300 4th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
For Rent - For Rent No Pets Allowed (RLNE5470851)
1 Unit Available
Kingston
1297 44th St N
1297 44th Street North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$645
1297 44th St N 35212 (Apartment for rent) - FOR RENT:::: 2 bedroom/1 bath Upstairs Unit Just Updated! Hardwoods $550 Rent/month $0 Security Deposit $300 Non-refundable Admin fee CALL TODAY!!! (205) 369-6331 Agent; Nan (205) 985-1010
1 Unit Available
554 Wonder Ln
554 Wonder Lane, Irondale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
729 sqft
Check out this beautiful home today! It features a nice living area and all 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors. One full bath with tub/shower combo.
