Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Grayson Valley, AL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Grayson Valley means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before...

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 04:12 AM
1 Unit Available
5289 Tyler Loop Road
5289 Tyler Loop Road, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1318 sqft
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 5 miles of Grayson Valley
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
30 Units Available
Onyx at 600
600 Earline Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
927 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at 600 Apartments. Please know our community is under new ownership and management. These recent changes will lead to improved customer service satisfaction and the overall quality of community living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
7 Units Available
Apple Valley
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
$
10 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
17 Units Available
South Roebuck
Ascot Place
544 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$915
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1163 sqft
Excellent location close to Roebuck Plaza, Alabama Theater, and Railroad Park. Community includes playground, sand volleyball court, and fitness center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, dining spaces, and lighted vanities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
3 Units Available
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
336 42nd Avenue Northeast
336 42nd Avenue Northeast, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
2006 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1617 4th Way Northwest
1617 4th Way Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1425 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
716 Sunny Lane Drive Northeast
716 Sunny Lane Drive Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1994 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.
Results within 10 miles of Grayson Valley
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
9 Units Available
Oak Ridge Park
The VUE at Crestwood
1000 Eagle View Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$869
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1435 sqft
Perched atop Eagle View Drive, you'll have a bird's eye view of The Magic City when you live at The VUE at Crestwood Apartments in Birmingham, AL.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
14 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$889
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
35 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 02:20 PM
9 Units Available
Crestline
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1042 Lexington Drive
1042 Lexington Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
New for Rent in Moody! - Spacious one level 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home for rent in the highly desirable Creekview Estates subdivision, featuring an open floor plan, fully fenced backyard and a 2 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
South Eastlake
8176 Rugby Avenue
8176 Rugby Avenue, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1302 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
1 Unit Available
South Eastlake
840 86th Plaza S
840 86th Pl S, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1565 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home available now in South East Lake . This home has just been freshly painted, equipped with all appliances and features a 1 car garage with additional parking. The homes has space galore.

1 of 21

Last updated July 17 at 10:30 PM
1 Unit Available
4351 WILDERNESS CT
4351 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Move in ready end unit condo. Recently updated with new carpet in bedrooms, refinished hardwoods, stainless appliances. This condo offers a private courtyard off the den. The community pool is only a few steps away.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Grayson Valley, AL

Finding apartments with a pool in Grayson Valley means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Grayson Valley could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

