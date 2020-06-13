Apartment List
84 Apartments for rent in Grayson Valley, AL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with...

2600 Streetman Circle
2600 Streetman Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1700 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

2500 Carmel Road
2500 Carmel Road, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1640 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This split-level 4 bedroom, 1 and 2 half bath home, is spacious and newly renovated! The beautiful hard woods span the entire house.

2616 Janice Circle Northeast
2616 Janice Circle Northeast, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1862 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath house in Grayson Valley! The living room has new flooring, the kitchen has updated appliances, and tons of

2290 Cheshire Dr
2290 Cheshire Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1272 sqft
3 Beds & 1.

1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy
1305 Grayson Valley Parkway, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy Available 07/27/20 *Home For Rent in Grayson Valley!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2.

2513 Wright Circle
2513 Wright Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1416 sqft
REduced!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS***Available Now***Cute 3 BR, 1 BA brick ranch home on cul-de-sac in Grayson Valley. Move-in ready for new residents. You will enjoy the extra space with a large finished bonus in the basement.
1705 Serene Circle
1705 Serene Circle, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1640 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home features 1640sq.

1725 Sam Drive
1725 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1521 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 There is lots to love about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It has 2 living rooms, and open dining area, and an updated kitchen.

5554 Spanish Trce
5554 Spanish Trace, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1382 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Beautiful house waiting for you! Fenced in backyard. Large deck and porch. Split level home. Fans in all the bedrooms. 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 downstairs.

1721 Maralyn Drive
1721 Maralyn Drive, Jefferson County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
1721 Maralyn Drive - FOR RENT: 5 bedrooms/3 baths Appliances remaining: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher Fireplace 2 car attached garage Deck on back of house Close to Trussville CALL TODAY!!!! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205)

5329 Tyler Loop Road
5329 Tyler Loop Road, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
Home available for rent in Pinson!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Home with beautiful renovations in the kitchen and bathrooms.

432 Woodland Court Northeast
432 Woodland Court Northeast, Center Point, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,226
2086 sqft
***Available Now*** Beautiful 3 BR 2.5 BA with awesome deck on the back. Move-in ready for new residents. This home has it all - a LR/Den and separate DR great for gatherings.
Results within 5 miles of Grayson Valley
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$928
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1378 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with garages, balconies and patios. Located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment and right next door to The Pinnacle.
Apple Valley
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.

4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest
4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest, Pinson, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1870 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Roebuck
100 Red Lane Circle
100 Red Lane Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1308 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove This home features vinyl flooring throughout the living areas, the kitchen, and the bathrooms. The bedrooms have carpet flooring. The unit has a living and dining room.

2811 Creek Lane Northeast
2811 Creek Lane Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1098 sqft
Nice house with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The house has hardwood floors all throughout the rooms with tile flooring in the bathrooms and kitchen. The kitchen is very spacious, has great cabinet space, and granite countertops.

5368 Willow Ridge Lane
5368 Willow Ridge Lane, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1114 sqft
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Cheery and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath move-in ready split-level that features a sunny living room, and a fully applianced large eat-in kitchen.

Spring Lake
1328 Oak Terrace
1328 Oak Terrace, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1772 sqft
Welcome to this modern home in Center Point! The kitchen is bright with unique counter tops, tons of cabinet space, high end stainless steel appliances, and an open concept to the second living room! The back yard is private and fenced in.

5427 Faucett Road
5427 Faucett Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1148 sqft
Check out this split-level home with a bright living and an upgraded kitchen! You don't have to look any further, this is the home for you! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a flat-top stove, granite counters, and an under mounted sink.

1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast
1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1233 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home really features 3 levels. Top floor has 2 bedrooms and a bath.

Spring Lake
1501 Bobolink Lane Northeast
1501 Bobolink Lane Northeast, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1108 sqft
JUST REDUCED!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Move-in ready split level home in the heart of Center Point. Easy care laminate hardwood floors and carpet throughout. The spacious living room is great for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Grayson Valley, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Grayson Valley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

