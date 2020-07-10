335 Ivy Hills Circle

Amenities

From the minute you walk into this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bath home located in beautiful Calera you feel at home! Featuring a fenced in yard, all kitchen appliances which includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, & microwave, and a 2 car garage! You do not want to miss this one.



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

