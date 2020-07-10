All apartments in Calera
Find more places like 335 Ivy Hills Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calera, AL
/
335 Ivy Hills Circle
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:36 PM

335 Ivy Hills Circle

335 Ivy Hills Circle · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Calera
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

335 Ivy Hills Circle, Calera, AL 35040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1475 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

From the minute you walk into this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bath home located in beautiful Calera you feel at home! Featuring a fenced in yard, all kitchen appliances which includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, & microwave, and a 2 car garage! You do not want to miss this one.

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Ivy Hills Circle have any available units?
335 Ivy Hills Circle has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 335 Ivy Hills Circle have?
Some of 335 Ivy Hills Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Ivy Hills Circle currently offering any rent specials?
335 Ivy Hills Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Ivy Hills Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 Ivy Hills Circle is pet friendly.
Does 335 Ivy Hills Circle offer parking?
Yes, 335 Ivy Hills Circle offers parking.
Does 335 Ivy Hills Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Ivy Hills Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Ivy Hills Circle have a pool?
No, 335 Ivy Hills Circle does not have a pool.
Does 335 Ivy Hills Circle have accessible units?
No, 335 Ivy Hills Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Ivy Hills Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Ivy Hills Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Ivy Hills Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Ivy Hills Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 335 Ivy Hills Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Calera 3 BedroomsCalera Apartments with Balconies
Calera Apartments with GaragesCalera Dog Friendly Apartments
Calera Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALMontgomery, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALPrattville, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALGardendale, AL
Pell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALJasper, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALOdenville, ALFultondale, ALTrussville, AL
Brook Highland, ALGrayson Valley, ALPleasant Grove, ALPinson, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALBessemer, ALMillbrook, ALGraysville, ALHueytown, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Auburn University at MontgomeryBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity